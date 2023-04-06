Change isn’t always a bad thing, but it’s certainly not always good, either.

While it may not always be what we had in mind, we often must find ways to make the best of it. In fact, if we play our cards right, it can be a source of positive outcomes, and extreme change can sometimes bring enormous potential.

I believe our duty is to recognize this and to do our best to use change to the benefit of ourselves and others.

The great resignation, described in the Harvard Business Review as “an unprecedented mass exit from the workforce,” saw 47 million Americans leave their jobs in search of greener pastures. We heard about the ensuing imbalance and how labor shortages rattled almost every sector of our economy.

By the end of 2021 and through 2022, the number of Americans resigning in favor of other opportunities hit a record high. The gaps left may be ones that can be filled by a population too often overlooked — people with disabilities.

As business leaders across the country determine how to staff up, I challenge them to look in places they might have missed in the past. The great resignation has now been underway for going on two years, although recent trends reflect that may be slowing, and 67% of job seekers consider workplace diversity an important factor when considering job opportunities.

The benefits of engaging this untapped workplace are far reaching. Gainful employment for citizens living with a disability means less reliance on government-provided benefits and restored dignity for those who want nothing more than to provide for their families and to be self-sufficient.

It also means a more diverse workforce. Research shows that diversity in the workplace leads to enhanced creative problem solving, innovation and as a result, increased profitability.

Employers will also find they experience a much higher retention rate with employees who are living with a disability, offering continued advantages to maintaining a more diverse workforce. In a study conducted by the Chicago Lighthouse, disabled employees had a tenure 1.8 times higher than their non-disabled peers.

Lately, it feels like things in these areas have been moving in the right direction, and the pandemic hit the gas pedal.

New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that in 2021 only 19% of Americans with a disability had jobs. I am pleased to see that the number, although still low, rose to 21% in 2022.

Juxtapose that with the employment rate of people without a disability of 65.4 in 2022, and you see an incredibly wide gap. While there is growth, disability unemployment rates are still unacceptably high.

So yes, this pandemic brought many changes.

The critical point I want to make for employers around the country is that you do not sacrifice quality or performance by hiring a person with a disability. On the contrary, I find that the intangibles are as relevant as the business advantages — like a dedicated and capable workforce.

Spring is here, and the ground is fertile to continue this push toward a more inclusive workplace and a more accessible world. Let’s use this opportunity to continue advocating for the needs of people of all demographics and backgrounds.

Now is the time to invest in the unseen workforce right in front of us. Hire someone with a disability.

Lauren Branch is the president and CEO of NewView Oklahoma and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.