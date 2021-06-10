Opinion: Supreme Court case to determine LGBTQ+ rights in foster care

On June 26, 2015, news outlet interns poured out of the U.S. Supreme Court, running at top speed to their respective media producers. They carried slips of paper that, unbeknownst to them, would profess the legalization of same-sex marriage in the United States.

That June day was one of celebration for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. But, this June, interns may carry a much less joyous decision as they sprint to their supervisors. This month, the Supreme Court stands poised to rule on Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, another pivotal case involving LGBTQ+ rights.

In March 2018, the city of Philadelphia learned that two of its contracted foster care providers would not license same-sex couples and, consequently, stopped referring individuals to these agencies. Catholic Social Services, one of the agencies, sued the city, citing freedom of religion and speech as justification for rejecting qualified couples on the basis of sexual orientation.