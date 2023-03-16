Shock. Confusion. Anger. Worry. These were just a few of the emotions my wife and I felt when our son, Geoffrey, was diagnosed with a rare form of epilepsy as an infant.

Because he is the youngest of four, we were prepared parents. We knew what milestones awaited us and eagerly anticipated his first words, his first steps and a bright, hopeful future.

But our vision for his future quickly became less clear. As a parent, you get a tragic diagnosis, and you don’t know what to do. We discovered that Geoffrey suffers from a catastrophic form of genetic epilepsy called CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder, or CDD. It was hard to find information or know what resources were available.

How will it impact his quality of life? Who else has this? What is our son’s life expectancy?

We were pummeled with more questions than answers and soon began a decade-long journey to manage our son’s epilepsy.

Seizures are an important part of Geoffrey’s story, but there is a constellation of other medical challenges that can be devastating for CDD patients. Most are nonverbal and nonambulatory and have significant pulmonary and gastrointestinal disease, and some even have cortical blindness.

We are grateful that Geoffrey is considered high functioning, but he still has tremendous struggles. He has behavioral issues, GI dysfunction, gait abnormalities and frightening seizures at night. We sometimes worry that our son will die right in front of us as he convulses and screams.

Every parent like us wants a cure. We want to do everything we can to access the latest innovations and treatments to improve quality of life. So when a breakthrough medical advancement happens, we want to make sure our child can access it.

One such advancement is biomarker testing. Biomarker is short for “biological measures,” which are characteristics of the body that you can measure.

Biomarkers are the key to unlocking precision medical treatments and improving overall health care outcomes. Blood pressure readings, CT scans and X-rays measure some of the body's biomarkers.

As medicine continues to evolve, we can get even more detailed and specific information about how treatments will impact patients through biomarker testing.

As a physician, I am eager to learn more about the possibilities biomarker testing might yield for health care overall. But as a father of a child with a rare disease, I am tremendously hopeful.

My son has a broken genetic sequence. If biomarkers can help address that genetic deficiency, I want Geoffrey to have the opportunity to be tested for the presence of a biomarker.

This testing can lead to treatments with fewer side effects and longer survival and allow patients like Geoffrey to avoid treatments that are likely to be ineffective or unnecessary. When someone suffers from a debilitating disease like epilepsy, exposure to ineffective treatments can be doubly cruel, exacerbating an already difficult burden.

Biomarker testing would help reduce that exposure and overall treatment costs for patients and their families.

Precision medicine uses information from a person’s own genes or proteins to prevent, diagnose and treat disease. Tremendous progress has been made in improving health outcomes through precision medicine, but not everyone can access it. That’s because biomarker testing, required for precision medicine, is not widely or equitably available to all patients.

If you had a loved one impacted by a dreadful disease like cancer or epilepsy, wouldn’t you want them to have access to the latest testing and treatment? Wouldn’t you do all you could to ensure they had access to lifesaving, innovative drug trials?

I know I would. And that’s why I want all Oklahomans to have increased access to biomarker testing and the precision medicine it unlocks.

The good news is that Oklahoma lawmakers have the opportunity to help families like ours. A bill has already passed the Oklahoma Senate (Senate Bill 513) and will soon be considered in the House that will ensure that Oklahomans covered by state-regulated insurance plans have coverage for biomarker testing when medically appropriate.

This legislation is not just for my family. It’s for every family. I urge lawmakers to act swiftly to make sure every parent can have hope for their child’s future.

Dr. Garrett Decker is an anesthesiologist in Tulsa.