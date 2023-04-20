Technology impacts nearly every aspect of our lives, and education is no exception. It has transformed school systems, enhanced the learning experience and created an engaging environment for students of all ages.

Not all communities in Oklahoma, however, are equally equipped to thrive in the digital age.

The pandemic shined a spotlight on the lopsided demographical gap between those with access to modern technology and those without, a gap commonly known as the “digital divide.” Even though schools have normalized in the post-pandemic era, digital inequities continue to persist.

In fact, a study by the Pew Research Center revealed that almost a quarter of the population does not have a reliable broadband internet connection at home — a necessary gateway for homework, studying, peer interactions and teacher connections.

Cox Communications recently surveyed more than 2,000 customers who participate in an affordable internet program. Nearly half (48%) of those reported they were able to connect for the first time because of the availability of a low-cost option for eligible families

As many as 662,000 of our state’s households are eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program. Specifically, ACP reduces internet bills by up to $30 per month, or up to $75 for households on tribal lands (which a large portion of northeastern Oklahoma, including all of Tulsa, is designated as) and provides a one-time $100 discount off a connected device. Eligible families can learn more at www.Cox.com/ACP.

The digital divide reduces a student’s long-term economic potential, but the opposite is also true. High-speed internet access leads to greater economic prosperity.

In addition to the large sums of private capital that companies like Cox are investing to connect the unserved and underserved, Oklahoma will receive significant funding to help facilitate reliable broadband access across the state. With increased access and adoption, there will be positive impacts for students, schools and our state’s economy.

Cox Communications’ survey found that the majority of customers with affordable home internet access have experienced benefits in career advancement, and two-thirds of these customers have experienced a positive impact on their continued education.

Half of respondents said they have earned certifications in specific skills or trades, and one-third said they are a first-generation college graduate in their family as a result of home internet access.

One of Cox’s partners, Malcolm Mitchell, recently said, “Digital literacy can open up so many doors, and I have first-hand experience.” Mitchell is a former New England Patriots football star, author and founder of the Share the Magic Foundation.

Last week, Mitchell visited a school in Tahlequah to share his literacy experience with students and meet with community and tribal leaders about connecting more families to affordable internet.

With a goal of playing an impactful role in bridging the digital divide, Cox is making a significant capital investment to connect Tahlequah (along with Skiatook, Collinsville, Catoosa and other communities) and ensure unserved and underserved Oklahomans have access to high speed, reliable internet.

Oklahoma needs to close the digital divide so everyone can compete in an increasingly connected society. We need to ensure this happens in sooner rather than later — and there’s no time like now to make it a reality.

Roger Ramseyer is Tulsa Market Vice President of Cox Communications and past chair of the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce.