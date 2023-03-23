I have been working on behalf of survivors of domestic violence for over 20 years. Never has there been a more critical time for Oklahoma legislators to act on behalf of the abused.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, domestic violence numbers in Tulsa County are the highest they’ve been in 20 years, after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed many controlling and abusive relationships to intense violence requiring law enforcement intervention.

House Bill 1639, the Oklahoma Domestic Violence Survivorship Act, is a critical step toward decriminalizing behaviors that are often intrinsic to survival. The bill pass unanimously (91-0) our of the House on Wednesday and now moves to the Senate.

In 2022, DVIS served 3,871 people seeking court advocacy and protective orders, 791 survivors of domestic violence, 577 survivors of rape or sexual assault, 424 survivors and children needing emergency shelter, 300 people working with law enforcement and 3,494 people who called or texted our crisis line. That is within Tulsa and Creek counties alone.

Even if we were able to adequately meet the needs of the community, there would still be cases we’d never hear about because domestic violence is a complex — and very secret — issue.

In fact, it is often the desperate survival strategies of the abused that the public sees first: self-defense, trauma-related addiction, parental kidnapping to protect children, being compelled by the abuser to commit criminal acts, recanting due to threats by the abuser and more.

When these survival tactics are subject to prosecution at face value, with no investigation into the domestic violence that led to them, we end up where we are now — with scores of incarcerated victims.

For the past nine months, DVIS has been a part of the Oklahoma Survivor Justice Coalition, working on behalf of survivors who have already been criminalized and sent to prison, or, based on the nature of their abusive relationship, will be in the system soon. The coalition has received hundreds of stories from women at Oklahoma’s Mabel Bassett Correctional Center who survived interpersonal violence in the year leading up to the crime that sent them to prison.

Their stories are heartbreaking.

Our current system not only fails to support survivors early enough or often enough, but when their lives come to a breaking point they face further victimization of prosecution and sentencing. In many cases, the process of going to court and prison re-traumatizes survivors, subjecting them to control and surveillance much like their abusive relationship.

This is why our organization is supporting HB 1639, the Oklahoma Domestic Violence Survivorship Act. Rep. Toni Hasenbeck studied these stories for six months and has put forward a common-sense, trauma-informed bill that will help survivors who enter the justice system.

The bill recognizes personal responsibility in the commission of a crime, yet allows space for the system to recognize the circumstances of being a victim of violence. If survivors can prove their abuse to the court, they are eligible for a shorter sentence.

In many cases today, victims face life in prison for trying to protect their family and stay alive. HB 1639 will change that.

I hope you will contact your state legislators to show your support of HB 1639, and I hope you will support the work of DVIS as we attempt to intervene and stop the cycle of violence in families.

Tracey Lyall is the CEO of Domestic Violence Intervention Services in Tulsa.