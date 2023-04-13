At a recent community forum on homelessness, a local bar owner stood up to claim a bus full of homeless individuals from Denver were dropped off in downtown Tulsa.

This is one continuing urban legend that needs to be eliminated. As Tulsans struggle to understand the continued presence and growth (up 8.3% from last year) of homelessness in our community and its causes, we need to focus on facts.

Often communicated in law enforcement circles, this story and others like it can be classified, in the parlance of our day, as fake news. If this ever happens, it would garner the kind of attention putting on the front pages of the Tulsa World, Denver Post and national news.

What we don’t talk about enough is the bussing of indigent inmates released from Oklahoma prisons with $50 and, if they have no ride, a bus ticket to the county of their conviction. What about the practice of local hospitals discharging homeless patients back onto the streets with little or no collaboration with the shelter providers?

Do these practices contribute to our homelessness issues in Tulsa and in Oklahoma?

Let’s talk about the much more complex reasons Tulsa, and every other major U.S. city, continues to witness the growth of homelessness in their communities.

First, there is the issue of eviction. Once evicted for lease violations, unpaid rent or utility bills, or other problems, people are often legally rejected from other housing. Many of these evictions involve families with children.

Tulsa, through legal support and other initiatives, is working to address and prevent evictions at the courtroom stage. That’s progress.

Rapid Rehousing funds from public and private local sources allows for individuals and families to avoid eviction or return to stable, affordable housing whenever possible to stop the evolvement into chronic homelessness. Progress!

Tulsa now has a cadre of homeless outreach workers and shelter providers working together to identify those experiencing homelessness. These professionals help navigate a rather complex, often slow process of breaking barriers allowing people to reenter the affordable, permanent supported housing market, if available.

Often, these individuals are connected to case managers and other services reaching out to them once housed to ensure ongoing stability. That’s progress.

Second, there remains a need for more consistent, continuous collaboration and coordination between business owners, homeless outreach workers and first responders, including EMSA, fire and law enforcement.

This takes a great deal of time and effort but can reap huge rewards every day if all parties truly work together, leaving their egos at the door. Everyone must recognize each needs the other to effectively address homeless issues at the street level.

This is happening, but more is needed. Limited progress.

Last year, A Way Home For Tulsa — composed of nonprofits, faith-based groups and other partners — housed 1,131 individuals, ending or preventing their homelessness. That’s progress but with an understanding that more people are entering homelessness than are exiting.

Third, and the toughest of all, is NIMBY — not in my backyard.

This is what we hear: “We need more affordable housing, but it cannot be near me and my neighbors.”

Multifamily apartments are scattered across the community and embedded in neighborhoods in each of the nine districts in Tulsa. We walk, ride our bikes and drive by them every day without a second thought. But the shortage of lower cost affordable housing exists, and much more is needed.

The political will with a real plan must include the development of affordable housing for low income, and yes, people currently homeless that will exist in every one of the nine city districts.

Want to solve homelessness in Tulsa? A plan is needed with everyone sharing in the effort; no city district is immune. Do our elected officials have this level of collective courageous leadership in their DNA? Now that would be real progress.

Mike Brose is the former executive director of the Mental Health Association Oklahoma, adjunct university instructor and practicing licensed clinical social worker. He is a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.