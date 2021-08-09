Opinion: State needs more aggressive political leadership in face of renewed COVID-19 threat

Between July 25 and July 31, more than 2,100 children across the state of Oklahoma tested positive for COVID-19. More than 1,000 of those children were under the age of 12 and unable to receive the vaccine.

In the month of July alone, 27 children were hospitalized with the virus, 13 of whom were less than 4 years old.

As we struggle with a crisis that could irrevocably alter the lives of young people across our state, our governor is once again choosing politics over health and human lives.

On May 1, at the urging of a few fringe groups, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 658 into law. Among other things, the bill makes it illegal for any public or charter school district to issue mask requirements for their children without a state of emergency in place. Just three days later on May 4, the governor withdrew the state of emergency order. He has refused to re-issue it since.

Soon, our children will return to school buildings that are prohibited from following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to keep them safe. It is a reality that defies both logic and any semblance of humanity.

Truthfully, it didn’t have to be like this. We had normalcy and safety within our grasp.