Opinion: State needs more aggressive political leadership in face of renewed COVID-19 threat

Between July 25 and July 31, more than 2,100 children across the state of Oklahoma tested positive for COVID-19. More than 1,000 of those children were under the age of 12 and unable to receive the vaccine.
In the month of July alone, 27 children were hospitalized with the virus, 13 of whom were less than 4 years old.
As we struggle with a crisis that could irrevocably alter the lives of young people across our state, our governor is once again choosing politics over health and human lives.
On May 1, at the urging of a few fringe groups, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 658 into law. Among other things, the bill makes it illegal for any public or charter school district to issue mask requirements for their children without a state of emergency in place. Just three days later on May 4, the governor withdrew the state of emergency order. He has refused to re-issue it since.
Soon, our children will return to school buildings that are prohibited from following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to keep them safe. It is a reality that defies both logic and any semblance of humanity.
Truthfully, it didn’t have to be like this. We had normalcy and safety within our grasp.
Had our elected officials demonstrated true leadership and enacted the policies necessary to enhance public safety, we could have avoided this moment. And yet, Stitt fails to push aggressively to increase vaccination rates and has abandoned the conservative principle of small government by taking away local control from cities and school boards. As a result, Oklahoma is languishing at 41% in its rate of full vaccinations and is top 10 in the nation for new COVID infections.
Fortunately, there is still time to reverse course and save lives — but that window is rapidly closing.
Protecting children and overall public health takes the community acting together. Leaving this up to each individual’s personal responsibility demonstrates nothing less than an ignorance to how communicable diseases work.
Defeating the virus requires more than individual actions, it relies entirely upon all of us acting in concert to slow the spread through vaccinations and masking.
Our governor must listen to the pleas of health care workers, school officials and parents across Oklahoma and issue a state of emergency immediately. His advocacy of SB 658 has made doing so unavoidably necessary.
Make no mistake: if Stitt fails to issue a state of emergency, he will be personally responsible for endangering the lives of young children across our state. It is that simple. The situation is that dire.
We commend the recent actions of Arkansas’s Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who expressed regret in implementing a similar law to SB 658. Hutchinson has since moved to amend that law, allowing for mask requirements in schools while investing in vaccination promotion statewide.
That is what leadership looks like and we urge Stitt to follow this example.
Sadly, because the delta variant has spread so rapidly, our cities once again bear the responsibility of acting to meet this moment. Local masking and vaccination policies are absolutely necessary. Municipal officials must lead swiftly and decisively to save lives and protect economies in the absence of state leadership.
To every Oklahoman reading this: Please demand action from your elected officials. Our voices are powerful and, in this moment, they can save lives.
If you have yet to receive your vaccine, please do so as quickly as you can. Our communities and our state need you with us on the other side of this. Visit vaccines.gov/search to schedule your vaccine appointment today.
We are Oklahomans. Our state has triumphed over tragedies before, and we can do it again now.
We are all in this together and we will all get through this together.
Laura Bellis and Nate Morris are former Tulsa-area educators who now serve as community advocates in their roles with local non-profit organizations. They are leaders of “Save Our State: Oklahoma,” a nonpartisan, grassroots coalition of more than 50,000 residents across the state pushing for action to protect the lives and livelihoods of all Oklahomans throughout the pandemic.
