Opinion: State must coordinate COVID relief funding

What’s needed is for the Legislature, the governor, county and local leaders and other decision makers over rescue fund act money to support this strategic framework.

While it’s true the we have all been impacted, some more than others, ongoing research from Johns Hopkins, the Kaiser Family Foundation and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, to name a few, indicates the pandemic has taken its greatest toll on families already experiencing adversity.

If infants, toddlers and preschoolers are left out of Oklahoma’s pandemic recovery plan, it will be certain that the state will be left with the high cost of repairing the damage year after year into the foreseeable future.

We know that this age group, because of the sensitive period of human development that occurs in early childhood, is particularly vulnerable to elevated levels of anxiety, depression, income loss, housing instability, and substance use that are evident in current data.

Intentionally designing and funding a set of strategies to construct protective factors into the lives of families with young children and their communities will build the foundation on which the state’s current and future economy and workforce rests.