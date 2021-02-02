Opinion: Standardized tests shouldn't decide your academic future

In December, I became one of the first students admitted to Washington University in St. Louis without submitting a standardized test score.
Since its founding in 1853, the university has always required prospective students to take some type of exam. Even before national tests like the ACT and SAT were adopted in the mid-1900s, Washington University required students to take an entrance exam unique to the university.
But then came COVID-19.
Due to the pandemic, students had few opportunities to take the ACT and SAT in 2020. This forced over two-thirds of four-year colleges to make testing optional for this past admission cycle, including all top-50 schools like Harvard, MIT, Duke, and Washington University.
This was a substantial change because in previous years standardized testing played a key role in deciding a student’s chance of admission to universities like these. A score even slightly lower than preferred would decrease the applicant’s chances sharply. For example, at Washington University in 2018, only 6% of students admitted scored below a 30 (out of 36) on the ACT, a category that I would fall into. (Also, those admitted for athletics inflate this percentage).
Standardized test scores have been so important because, in the eyes of admissions officers, they level the academic playing field: Everyone takes the same test. The same can’t be said of one’s GPA, for example, since the difficulty of courses taken differs from student to student.
But this year, universities are now making admissions decisions for no-test applicants based more on their grades, the difficulty of the classes they took, their essays, letters of recommendation and extracurricular activities.
Currently, it’s unclear whether universities will revert back to the test-required model in the future or whether they will remain test-optional. But, even after the pandemic, I strongly believe that they should remain test-optional.
I’ve never been great at taking tests. This is especially true with high pressure, timed tests like the ACT — a test that on average allots only 35 seconds per question. Instead of test-taking, my strengths are more weighted in the space of ideas with project work and writing. And in previous years, because of the significant role tests have played in admissions, the system has somewhat been biased against students like me.
But not only do these tests decrease intellectual diversity by excluding applicants who aren’t the absolute best at test-taking, there also seems to be something intrinsically wrong with the idea of a standardized test score effectively disqualifying a student from admission.
First, the format of these tests — shallow multiple-choice questions coupled with strict timing — rewards the quick execution of surface-level tasks instead of thoughtful reasoning or creativity. For example, standardized tests often ask students to recall a certain statistic cited in a passage, solve an algebra problem, or correct the grammar in a sentence. When answering these questions, students are coached to “go with their gut” in order to answer as fast as possible, illustrating how these tests advantage quantity over quality. The corporations that produce the tests claim they evaluate skills like “writing and language skills,” “problem-solving,” and “interpretation of data,” but they do this in one of the most unhelpful ways possible due to the unrealistic context in which these skills are tested.
Furthermore, in my experience, doing well on standardized tests is all about being able to comply to certain steps or unwritten rules. Whoever can best follow the widely known and superficial strategies — like “read the first paragraph, skim the middle, read the last, then answer the questions” — will usually get the best score.
But, in academic settings, the opposite should be true. Gut decisions, omitting thoughtful reasoning and near-robotic compliance should be the exact opposite of what we want at universities, especially in disciplines like philosophy, science and engineering. Instead, university admissions should select for rigorous and outside-of-the-box thinkers who can make valuable intellectual contributions.
For these reasons (and many others like the inequality that these tests deepen), universities should remain test-optional in the future. In other words, students who do not believe that their test scores reflect their strengths, should have the choice not to submit them without being penalized.
Garrett Yalch a senior at Holland Hall. Next fall, he will attend Washington University in St. Louis to study philosophy.
