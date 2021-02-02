Opinion: Standardized tests shouldn't decide your academic future

But this year, universities are now making admissions decisions for no-test applicants based more on their grades, the difficulty of the classes they took, their essays, letters of recommendation and extracurricular activities.

Currently, it’s unclear whether universities will revert back to the test-required model in the future or whether they will remain test-optional. But, even after the pandemic, I strongly believe that they should remain test-optional.

I’ve never been great at taking tests. This is especially true with high pressure, timed tests like the ACT — a test that on average allots only 35 seconds per question. Instead of test-taking, my strengths are more weighted in the space of ideas with project work and writing. And in previous years, because of the significant role tests have played in admissions, the system has somewhat been biased against students like me.

But not only do these tests decrease intellectual diversity by excluding applicants who aren’t the absolute best at test-taking, there also seems to be something intrinsically wrong with the idea of a standardized test score effectively disqualifying a student from admission.