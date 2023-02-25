On March 7, Oklahoma voters have an opportunity to legalize the adult use of recreational marijuana. This represents a historic shift away from 50 years of harmful policies from America’s failed war on drugs.

There are numerous reasons so many other states have decided to tax and regulate marijuana for adults age 21 and older.

Legalization has generated hundreds of millions of dollars for schools and drug treatment; legalization efforts have created comprehensive regulations to control marijuana and ensure that it is safety tested and tracked; legalization efforts have developed thousands of new job opportunities in a growing industry.

Legalization also helps reverse some of the racist legacy of marijuana enforcement. Despite a tremendous body of evidence showing that white and Black Oklahomans consume marijuana at similar rates, Black Oklahomans are still four times more likely to be arrested for marijuana than their white neighbors.

On March 7, Oklahomans will have the opportunity to vote yes on State Question 820 and join neighboring states in this commonsense approach.

Legalizing marijuana for adults is, at its core, about putting the government in its proper place. Medical science and common sense tell us that marijuana is far less harmful than other legal substances such as alcohol and cigarettes.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 480,000 Americans die annually due to tobacco-related diseases and 140,000 deaths are linked to alcohol abuse each year. By contrast, it is unclear whether anyone has ever died due solely to marijuana use, and the CDC reports simply that “fatal overdose caused solely by marijuana is unlikely.”

Oklahomans understood this when they overwhelmingly passed State Question 788, which legalized medical marijuana for those with the time, inclination and money to get a doctor’s recommendation and apply for a license.

Today, Oklahoma is caught in a kind of legal limbo. The people of Oklahoma have spoken with their votes and their actions, and more than 1 in 10 Oklahomans now have a medical marijuana card.

Meanwhile, our district attorneys and law enforcement agencies are chasing down and arresting Oklahomans who use marijuana without medical cards, and thousands of Oklahomans have criminal records that make it harder to get into college, find gainful employment or be eligible for housing.

SQ 820 is about ending that tiered justice system, undoing the harm done by the prosecution of minor marijuana offenses, and acknowledging the facts, mainly that marijuana is already being used widely in Oklahoma. And if criminal laws around this use aren’t going to be uniformly enforced across the state, then Oklahoma has a responsibility to decriminalize, regulate and tax the use of marijuana.

The benefits of passing SQ 820 will be immediate and obvious.

First, there’s the tax revenue. Experts predict that SQ 820 will generate at least $100 million a year to support public education, health care and other priorities, including law enforcement. Under the current system, hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans are already illegally consuming marijuana without a medical card, but the state isn’t able to tax that activity.

Its approval means the police will get more revenue to support their work, and they will no longer have to spin their wheels working on petty marijuana-related offenses and can focus on truly dangerous criminal activity instead.

Second, SQ 820 allows individuals convicted of simple marijuana related offenses to apply to have their records expunged. I am the father of a young child, and, like most parents, I do not want my child using marijuana. Also like many parents, I am far more concerned about the legal consequences associated with marijuana use than any potential consequence to her health.

SQ 820 ensures that children (and adults) who get caught smoking a joint do not have to carry that mistake around with them for the rest of their lives.

The proposal offers a responsible path forward to legalize, tax and regulate marijuana. More importantly, however, is that it ends an era where the government uses the police powers to enforce a preference that has very little to do with public health or safety and very much to do with imposing an anti-weed mindset that belongs in the last century.

It’s that mindset that has helped to fill our jails and prisons with people who represent no threat to their communities. It’s past time we fix that.

Damion Shade is executive director of Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform.