Opinion: Solving the world's energy problems will require diversity and inclusion

I’ve been the director of inclusion and diversity at Phillips 66 for three years, and in that time I’ve seen the company make meaningful strides. We’ve prioritized building a culture whereby every employee feels a sense of inclusion and belonging. And while you can’t build a perfectly inclusive and diverse workplace in one day, I am incredibly proud of our commitment and what we’ve accomplished thus far.

Inclusion and diversity are not new for us at Phillips 66. We have been on this journey for a while. But the racial injustices we witnessed across the country in 2020 reinforced the importance of our work and accelerated our efforts. I am honored to have seen, been part of and facilitated numerous candid conversations about race and equality at work.

One of the most meaningful of those conversations came last month when, a day after Martin Luther King Day, our CEO sat down for an honest, poignant conversation with members of our Black Employee Network. It was deeply personal and emotional, and I understood well what that said about our company’s culture. We are on the right path.

Discussions like these require navigating some of the most emotionally fraught terrain. They will be raw, tough and may even veer off course sometimes. But the connection is critical.