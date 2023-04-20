As the mother of a daughter with Type 1 diabetes, I know how challenging it can be to manage a chronic disease. My daughter has to wear an insulin pump, which keeps her alive through regular injections of insulin.

Even though her diabetes is under control, as a mother, I can't help but worry about her future health. I'm sure these worries are even worse for parents struggling every day to make ends meet. The affordability of insulin is one of the biggest health care issues in Oklahoma and across the country.

Thankfully, relief is in sight. Oklahoma House Bill 2853, or the "Share-the-Savings" bill, could provide prescription drug price reductions at the pharmacy for nearly 1 million Oklahomans. It's the common-sense prescription drug relief Oklahomans have been waiting for.

The bill aims to address a real and growing problem: the dishonest tactics of pharmacy benefit managers, who are picking Oklahomans' pockets. PBMs serve as middlemen for pharmaceutical manufacturers and insurance companies. Manufacturers pay discounts and rebates to insurers and their PBMs to make it more likely that the medicines they produce will be covered.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers nationwide offered $236 billion in discounts and rebates to insurers in 2021. But the PBMs keep some of the money for themselves and the insurance companies they work for. This huge amount should be going to patients, not PBMs and insurance executives!

PBMs and insurers claim this system helps keep patients' premiums lower. But ask yourself: When's the last time your health insurance premiums went down, let alone stayed the same from year to year?

This system of secret negotiations and pass-throughs completely leaves out patients, many of whom are struggling to manage chronic diseases and family budgets.

The "Share the Savings" legislation would crack down on PBMs' outrageous practices by mandating that a minimum of 85% of the rebates and discounts are passed on to patients at the point of sale. With this policy in place, some patients could save nearly $1,000 in out-of-pocket costs each year.

That would make a big difference. Nearly 1 in 4 Americans have difficulty affording their prescriptions. That's often a big factor in patients not taking their medications as their doctors have ordered. I know first-hand that for many illnesses, skipping doses can be life-threatening.

Ever since my daughter's Type 1 diabetes diagnosis, I have been focused on the cost of insulin. The affordability of insulin is a huge challenge for many of the 37.3 million Americans living with diabetes. HB 2853 would not only keep out-of-pocket costs low for insulin, but for all prescribed medicines needed to manage chronic diseases.

If passed, HB 2853 has the potential to significantly reduce drug costs for more than a million Oklahomans, many of whom are living with chronic illnesses. Share-the-Savings would provide much-needed relief to any Oklahomans requiring prescription drugs now and in the future.

Kim Koleber is a Tulsa resident and long-time advocate and champion of those living with diabetes. Personally affected, Koleber’s daughter was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 3.