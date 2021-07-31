Opinion: Serving Oklahomans and fighting fraud with 41-year-old technology

Earlier this month, the Oklahoma Auditor and Inspector’s Office released an audit that addressed challenges that the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission faced during the pandemic.
In the report, the auditor expressed confidence in OESC because the agency made significant progress in processing a massive number of claims, improving the claimant experience and decreasing fraudulent activity.
As the executive director of OESC, I worked directly with the auditor on each issue, showing where OESC has taken steps forward. While it is true that OESC’s 41-year-old, outdated technology was a roadblock toward the beginning of the pandemic, the agency made significant strides and made way for a better user experience, despite the technology.
However, the audit resulted in a misconception that OESC is rife with fraudulent activity and not focused on ditching the 41-year-old mainframe to improve the claimant experience. It is important to note that this report only covers Fiscal Year 2020, which spans July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020. That means that this report only scratches the surface of the pandemic.
I joined the agency in late May 2020 as the interim executive director, and I went to work immediately. I could see that OESC’s digital infrastructure was not able to withstand the massive influx of claims, so we hosted a series of claims events across the state to help more than 10,000 Oklahomans file for unemployment.
The report also notes that during the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Labor’s mandatory one-week waiting period, which allows OESC to assess claims for fraudulent activity, was waived by the administration. This was important to help get benefits into the hands of needy Oklahomans. However, it also meant that the agency was not given the necessary time to evaluate claims. Coupled with the massive influx of claims, the agency saw a spike in fraudulent activity.
Although the agency did not have the one-week waiting period, we worked closely with our payment provider to locate common sources of fraudulent activity, and we cut off payments to three separate institutions. The agency also hired a full-time fraud consultant. Additionally, we started our digital ID verification process, which helped reduce and flag fraudulent activity.
Now the agency is working closely with state and federal law enforcement to catch fraudsters.
In September, the agency announced that it is starting its digital transformation initiative.
In 24 months, we will have completely transformed the user experience for both claimants and employers. We will have a unified claims system where claimants are able to process all of their claims information on one website, and we’ll no longer use the outdated mainframe.
The agency worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to get state and federal unemployment benefits quickly into the hands of Oklahomans and to reduce fraud. Although we made innovative and quick adjustments to handle the pandemic, we are looking to the future where we will have an updated and modern system to handle claims and to reduce fraudulent activity.