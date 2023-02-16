How could any thinking person oppose school choice? The debate continues from last year in the Republican-controlled Legislature as school choice — also known as school vouchers and education savings accounts — stirs intense conflict.

The political left opposes vouchers because they take money from public school funding. True conservatives don’t like vouchers because they expand government and threaten the autonomy of private and home education.

Our state Constitution directs the Legislature to appropriate funds "for the annual support of the common schools." It does not mandate funding for private or home schooling. Our Constitution is clear.

The math lawmakers use to push for school choice is fuzzy. Students who are home-schooled or attend private schools are not factored into the current per-pupil funding formula at their local school districts.

If school choice under the proposals of Gov. Kevin Stitt or Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat becomes a reality, then if a home-school or private-school family receives money, that comes from the overall education general fund. That means less for all local districts.

Districts relying more on state funding will feel that more.

It is estimated that at least 35,000 students are in private and home education. What happens when they are first in line for school vouchers, yet they haven’t been factored into the original funding?

Some legislators and a few outside groups use trite mantras: "Fund the students, not the systems” or “The money should follow the child.” Or, my favorite, “We won’t accept vouchers if strings are attached.”

They even go so far as to say that this promotes competition and free market. It is lost on me how redistributing government money creates a free-market system.

The surest competition is going to be between vendors approved by the government to receive these funds from a family’s ESA account. So really, the government is choosing the winners and losers.

Private and Christian schools can expect to eventually lose their autonomy.

Sweden instituted a comprehensive school voucher program for public and private schooling. A few years later, the country's lawmakers sought bans on Bibles from in those schools. Faith-based schools will be at risk of being able to teach and hire according to what they believe. Do Christian schools want to take that risk?

The money will certainly follow the child, right into the private school and home. And more than likely, a government agent will soon follow to make sure the taxpayer dollars are being used according to the government mandates.

School vouchers are based on the redistribution of wealth. Families who would have never considered taking a handout from the government will do so claiming that they are simply getting back what is theirs.

Unfortunately, once our taxes have been rendered unto the government, it comes back as government money.

The better option is for families to keep their hard-earned money in the form of a credit for each of their school-age children. This is better than a family taking from their neighbors and their local school district, especially if that amount exceeds what they paid in property taxes.

We already have school choice in Oklahoma.

A family can chose among their local public school; a public school virtual program; another public district with an opening; a charter school; a virtual charter school; private school; online private school; home school; or a hybrid of those.

This debate isn’t about choice; we have more choice than any other state. This is about who pays for the choices parents make.

Maybe we need to let it play out longer in other states before Oklahoma jumps on the bandwagon. When the government starts funding things, those things always become more expensive.

For example, take a line-by-line look at Senate Bill 943 from Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee, and Senate Bill 822 from Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville. There are a lot more costs than just passing out an undefined amount of voucher money.

How will the treasury approve educational vendors? Will they ask the Oklahoma State Education Department for advisement? How much will be spent on private financial management to administer the ESAs? How will fraud and kickbacks be prevented? What is to keep a vendor from raising its prices since the government will foot the bill? What will this cost the state? Does every Oklahoma student regardless of income or quality of their local school district have eligibility to receive funds?

We need to improve our government education, but having the government in every form of education while taking money out of the public school system is not the answer.

Carrie Bertrand of Grady County is a founding member of the Constitutional Home Educators Alliance.