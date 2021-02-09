Opinion: School board recall a bad idea

Each new year brings recognition to a typically unnoticed group of community leaders. January is School Board Service Recognition Month.

In seven years of serving on a school board, I have yet to meet a board member who chooses to serve for the gratitude, but I will admit it is nice to read sweet notes from students and receive the occasional “Thank you” email or text throughout the month.

This year it seemed the January pleasantries were over on Feb. 1, when legislation was announced which would make it possible to recall school board members. Supporters of the legislation say school board members must be held accountable, and I could not agree more. However, as with other elected positions in the state, we have elections for that very purpose.

If an elected official is not effectively doing the job, individuals have an opportunity to challenge that person or support another candidate in the next election.

Ideally, discussion and dialog has occurred along the way, but it is almost unheard of that we will agree with every decision an elected official makes.