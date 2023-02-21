I am a lifelong Oklahoman and a mom of teenaged children. I want my kids to come of age in a prosperous state with good jobs, safe communities and adequately funded state services. I want to retire here, close to them.

For all those reasons I have spent the last 14 months leading the campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma.

State Question 820 proposes to safely legalize, regulate and tax marijuana for adults over 21.

A third-party study conducted by one of the nation’s leading cannabis policy firms anticipates that doing so will generate over $100 million in annual revenue that can be spent on schools, law enforcement, health care and other priorities. The same study anticipates over $1.8 billion in new economic activity between now and 2028, which means a lot of new jobs and investment in every corner of the state.

Legalizing adult-use marijuana is also going to improve public safety.

First, law enforcement is underfunded and spends a lot of time chasing down minor offenses related to marijuana. This is wasteful and does not make our communities or our streets safer. SQ 820 gives them more resources which they can direct at preventing actual serious and violent crime.

As a mother, I don’t want my children using marijuana. As someone who remembers being a teenager, I also don’t want my kids — or any kids — to have their lives permanently altered if they make a mistake. A criminal arrest for having a small amount of marijuana can make it hard to go to college or get a job.

State Question 820 would end that kind of arrest and also allow people with those minor marijuana infractions to have their records expunged.

SQ 820 also ensures recreational marijuana will be properly regulated and safe. Under SQ 820, products will be tested and only available to adults aged 21 and older. Each product will be analyzed to determine potency and screened for unsafe contaminants.

All marijuana and related products will be tracked, traced, and accurately labeled in an inventory system.

All of this is just commonsense. Ten percent of Oklahomans now have medical marijuana licenses, and a lot more are illegally consuming cannabis products they get through spouses and friends. We can either spend a lot of time and energy finding those people and locking them up, or we can regulate and tax this product to ensure it is safe and only in the hands of adults.

Opponents of State Question 820 say they are working to protect Oklahoma kids from exposure to marijuana products, like edible “gummies.” They cite a “4,000% increase” in Poison Control Center calls related to children under six.

Here are the real statistics: In 2022, there were 268 calls to Poison Control related to young children ingesting marijuana. That figure, while certainly disturbing, ranks behind dishwasher detergent (306 calls), laundry detergent (325), hand sanitizer (372), insecticide (399), ibuprofen (514) and antihistamines (821).

Furthermore, the children who ingested marijuana were less likely to be in serious danger than the children who ingested these other household items. None of this is to downplay the importance of keeping marijuana out of the hands of children.

It is simply to reinforce that marijuana is on a long list of products that parents need to store responsibly and out-of-reach of children.

Similarly, SQ 820 opponents argue that older children will smoke more pot if recreational marijuana is legalized. But a Journal of the American Medical Association study cites an 8% decrease in teen use when marijuana is legalized and properly regulated. That’s because, as with alcohol, dispensaries ID their clients or risk closure. Drug dealers in states that maintain a prohibition do not.

I want Oklahoma kids to thrive in safe, vibrant communities. Despite what our opposition says, there is no evidence that legalizing recreational marijuana will harm any children anywhere.

What it will do is inject hundreds of millions of dollars into our schools, law enforcement agencies and health care systems. That, in the long run, will do a lot more to help our kids than regurgitating “Reefer Madness” style scare tactics.