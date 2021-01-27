Opinion: Rhetoric counts, and Donald Trump's rhetoric didn't serve him or the nation well

It’s all about rhetoric, and that’s not a bad thing
The term rhetoric is most often used today to describe empty political promises or language used to mislead or confuse. But throughout most of the 25 century history of democracy, rhetoric has been seen as a critical element. In its broadest sense, rhetoric is the creation of meaning. With that in mind, we can see how U.S presidential rhetoric serves a constitutive function. In short, presidential rhetoric constitutes, or creates, an overarching American identity. Presidents tell us what it means to be American.
History has shown us that, within any democracy, there are citizens who strive to retain, or conserve, the status quo — the way things currently are in a democratic society — and those who strive to bring about change within particular aspects of that democracy. In the U.S. today, we call those citizens conservatives and liberals, respectively. Like it or not, both are, in fact, necessary.
They need each other to ensure change does occur, but not in a way that upends the entire society. But both fall under the political umbrella of American. Presidential rhetoric that presents one or the other of those political stances as criminal or un-American may serve to solidify a party identity, but it never constructs a national identity.
Let me make this clear: Unlike your social media friends, I’m not going to claim that Donald Trump is criminally insane. Those claims fall outside the purview of my professional expertise. But as a rhetorical and democracy scholar, I can say with confidence that Trump is rhetorically inept.
His presidential constitutive rhetoric — his ability to create a unified national identity, especially in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic — was sorely lacking. By setting his rhetorical focus on the conservative-liberal division and amplifying that division by utilizing a pandemic that has now killed over 400,000 Americans, Trump solidified the rhetorical wall that kept him from a second term — a divided nation.
In contrast, President Joe Biden, throughout his campaign, remained focused on the nation as a singular entity. A pandemic that sickens and kills Republicans and Democrats alike made that easy for him.
To be fair, President Trump was campaigning for a second term at the same time he was attempting to address COVID-19, and his campaign rhetoric is undeniably effective. But to set aside presidential constitutive rhetoric to present partisan campaign rhetoric, as he did last February at a South Carolina rally when he referred to COVID-19 as yet another Democratic hoax, did not demonstrate leadership. It demonstrated rhetorical ineptitude.
Granted, many of Trump’s supporters claim his lack of adherence to presidential rhetorical standards is one of the qualities that made him so endearing. And depending on the outcome of the ongoing impeachment efforts, Donald Trump may still have four years of presidential eligibility left.
But if he does resume his political ambitions, he would do well to remember that words matter. When he speaks and tweets, he is not just referencing economies, borders, parties or pandemics. He is constructing a nation. His supporters and detractors alike should hope that, if or when he does return to the political arena, his constitutive rhetoric — the meaning he gives to the United States as its past and potential leader and most prominent representative — presents a more unified nation.
Eddie Glenn is a Tahlequah-based independent scholar. He has a doctorate in communication studies/rhetoric from the University of Kansas, and has taught rhetoric courses at Texas Tech, University of Central Arkansas, and for the United States Army at Fort Riley, Kansas.
Featured video:
Eddie Glenn is a Tahlequah-based independent scholar. He has a doctorate in communication studies/rhetoric from the University of Kansas, and has taught rhetoric courses at Texas Tech, University of Central Arkansas, and for the United States Army at Fort Riley, Kansas.