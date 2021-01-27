Opinion: Rhetoric counts, and Donald Trump's rhetoric didn't serve him or the nation well

It’s all about rhetoric, and that’s not a bad thing

The term rhetoric is most often used today to describe empty political promises or language used to mislead or confuse. But throughout most of the 25 century history of democracy, rhetoric has been seen as a critical element. In its broadest sense, rhetoric is the creation of meaning. With that in mind, we can see how U.S presidential rhetoric serves a constitutive function. In short, presidential rhetoric constitutes, or creates, an overarching American identity. Presidents tell us what it means to be American.

History has shown us that, within any democracy, there are citizens who strive to retain, or conserve, the status quo — the way things currently are in a democratic society — and those who strive to bring about change within particular aspects of that democracy. In the U.S. today, we call those citizens conservatives and liberals, respectively. Like it or not, both are, in fact, necessary.

They need each other to ensure change does occur, but not in a way that upends the entire society. But both fall under the political umbrella of American. Presidential rhetoric that presents one or the other of those political stances as criminal or un-American may serve to solidify a party identity, but it never constructs a national identity.