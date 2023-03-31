Twenty years ago this month, the U.S. military invaded Iraq. Many of us remember the first images and reports from that fateful day, and others may even be or know one of the thousands of Oklahoman soldiers who fought in that war.

Much less prominent in public memory is the vote in Congress that enabled the invasion.

When the U.S. was confronted with the threatening policies of Iraq’s Saddam Hussein, an overwhelming bipartisan vote occurred in both the House and the Senate to pass the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force Against Iraq, commonly referred as the 2002 Iraq AUMF.

In a sense, passage of the 2002 Iraq AUMF temporarily relinquished Congresses’ constitutional responsibility of declaring (starting) a war to President George Bush.

With the 2002 Iraq AUMF in place, the Bush administration initiated the Iraq War in 2003. Eight years later in 2011, the U.S. declared an end to the war, but Congress failed to terminate the 2002 Iraq AUMF.

Unfortunately, as a result, this antiquated piece of legislation has been used over the last 12 years to authorize military actions not related to the once-threatening regime of Saddam Hussein.

Both President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump leaned on the outdated 2002 Iraq AUMF to carry out military actions without any accompanying oversight by Congress. Obama cited the 2002 AUMF as an “alternative statutory basis” for the campaign against ISIS in Iraq.

The Trump administration adopted the same position in 2018 as it carried on the fight against ISIS. In 2020, this same administration chose to expand the interpretation of the 2002 Iraq AUMF to authorize the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, which brought the U.S. and Iran close to war.

In light of the fact that the 2002 Iraq AUMF still exists 12 years after the Iraq War ended and given it has been used by three different presidents, sometimes in questionable ways, is it not time for Congress to repeal this legislation?

Fortunately, over the last several years there has been a gradual, growing movement within both the Senate and House to repeal the 2002 Iraq AUMF and thereby resume Congress’s constitutional obligation of deciding when and where U.S. military forces will be committed to combat.

In the last session of Congress, the House approved a repeal bill by a vote of 268 to 161. A similar bill in the Senate gained strong bipartisan support from 51 cosponsors, but unfortunately never reached the floor for a vote.

As the new 118th Congress has gotten underway, Oklahoma’s Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, an ardent supporter of the U.S. military and its personnel, joined a bipartisan group of six lawmakers to once again introduce bills in both the House and the Senate to repeal the 2002 Iraq AUMF. The Senate passed its repeal bills last week, 66-30, and now the spotlight now sits squarely on the House.

As Russian Presiden Vladimir Putin’s war rages on in Ukraine, breaking 80 years of peace in Europe, as China and North Korea rattle their sabers in Asia, and as turmoil continues to prevail in the Middle East, surely

Is it not better for acts of war to be decided on by the wisdom of 535 elected persons in Congress, and not the wisdom of a single person in the White House?

It must be noted that repeal of the 2002 Iraq AUMF will not jeopardize the military defense of the U.S., because the president has the authority as Commander in Chief to use full military force to defend the U.S. against attack.

A hearty thanks is extended to Rep. Cole for his insight and leadership to return the authority to engage our armed forces in a war back to Congress. Reps. Kevin Hern, Josh Brecheen, Stephanie Bice and Frank Lucas are urged to support and vote for legislation to repeal the 2002 Iraq AUMF.

Dr. John S. Fletcher is a retired professor of plant sciences and formerly a member of University of Oklahoma Department of Microbiology and Plant Sciences. Fletcher is a member of Norman Friends Meeting.