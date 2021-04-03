Opinion: Retaining what we’ve learned, regaining what we’ve lost

We recently jumped at the chance to babysit our two grandchildren for a couple days and nights while their parents decided to take a much-needed post-vaccine vacation. Like many grandparents, we hadn’t seen nearly enough of the kiddos over the past year. In the middle of the night, however, it became painfully clear that our granddaughter had a tummy bug. I’ll spare you the details and will skip ahead five hours when she finally dozed off at 4 a.m., and Grandpa had finished three late-night loads of laundry.

During those sleepless hours, I remember thinking of my own employees and the working parents everywhere who spent the last year trying to balance unprecedented family and employment responsibilities. The pandemic made the already challenging roles of earning a living while raising children even more difficult. With many daycares closed and schools often virtual, the demands on working parents and caregivers this past year have been relentless.