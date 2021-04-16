Opinion: Reparations justified for the theft of Indian land allotments in Oklahoma

In 1908, the Pontotoc County District Court approved the sale of lands belonging to Lucy Carney, a non-English-speaking Chickasaw. Her 154 acres were sold for $1,600.

The purchaser then borrowed $2,100 from a trust company. As the lender could not loan more than 40% of market value, the land was worth at least $5,250. Lucy was thus legally robbed of $3,150. Her land forever gone; her descendants eternally despoiled.

Sina Battiest died on Nov. 8, 1918. Four years later, “Sina” appeared in court as a man to execute a land lease. “His” signature was notarized and attested by two witnesses. Such was the power of the swindlers that they could not only bring the dead to life again but also to change their sex.

Elsewhere, predatory grafters were gathered at Hilly Bear’s deathbed. Once she was dead, they pressed her thumb to an ink pad. They affixed her fingerprint signature to “her” will. An investigation revealed ink on Hilly’s thumb. Such was the zeitgeist that the brazen pillagers didn’t bother to dispose of the smoking gun evidence.

Thousands of similar thefts occurred across Oklahoma. So ubiquitous were the robberies that the esteemed historian Angie Debo described the situation as “a grand conspiracy to defraud Indians of their lands and wealth.”