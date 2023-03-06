The Tulsa City Council meeting room last Wednesday became a powerful place for LGBTQ+ Tulsans to speak and be heard by city officials. More than 50 people were drawn to an agenda item that sought approval of a resolution that would declare Tulsa as a welcoming, inclusive city for all individuals.

Despite controversy surrounding changes to the language of the resolution, the meeting proved to be an empowering communal space for LGBTQ+ people to voice their thoughts and catalyze more work toward an inclusive Tulsa.

The resolution passed unanimously.

The night before the City Council meeting, iconic buildings in downtown Tulsa were lit up in rainbow colors. As if attracted by the lights, LGBTQ+ Tulsans of all ages, religions, races, sexualities, careers and abilities showed up at City Hall in large numbers. Many LGBTQ+ attendees and their allies wore matching T-shirts and buttons proclaiming that Tulsa is "Safe, Inclusive, and Welcoming For All.”

For some, such a statement was controversial, so controversial that the resolution’s language was modified to place less emphasis on inclusion for LGBTQ+ people. While the resolution spoke to including all individuals, debate rose around why gender and sexuality should be mentioned in the text.

The resolution states that Tulsa and Tulsans should foster “a safe, inclusive, and welcoming city for all Tulsans, visitors, and businesses.” The original text also adds “regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.”

A handful of citizens and city councilors stated that blatantly welcoming all sexualities, gender identities and gender expressions was unnecessary and inflammatory. Luckily, the vast majority of attendees did not agree with this sentiment.

The speakers for the resolution were more than double in number than those who spoke against it. Nonetheless, the resolution proved to be one of the first times that gender identity, gender expression and sexuality were affirmed and welcomed by the city of Tulsa.

The room was densely packed, and the City Council allowed 30 minutes for each side to present its arguments. It was difficult for everyone who wanted to speak to do so.

After much discussion, Grace Fallon from District 4 asked the City Council to extend the time to 40 minutes to give each person a chance to speak. The City Council agreed, and both sides were given 40 minutes.

We heard countless heart-wrenching stories such as a 12-year-old's experiences of harassment and bullying at his school for being transgender. Many transgender Tulsans are facing the impossible decision between leaving their home or staying in Oklahoma, which comes with a risk of losing access to health care, safety and other basic human rights.

For each hard story, the speaker was met with the support of their community in the form of applause, snaps, a hug or tissues. It was an emotional night but one that proved to center LGBTQ+ voices.

The celebrations were tinged with the shadow of all the work that still needs to be done.

Again, Fallon said exactly what was needed: “I have heard from a great many people that this is not necessary — that this is just a resolution that has no teeth, no bearing in law; it is just what you are saying from behind your podium. But look around. People are listening!”

Fallon called out and gestured to the completely packed meeting room: a dedicated community of affirming clergy, parents, elders and youth coming to their city to be heard.

Yes, there's more work to be done, but what a good start. I have never felt my Tulsa queer community more.

Irissa Baxter-Luper is a queer woman working in equity and advocacy, lives in District 5 and is part of the Tulsa Intersectional Care Network.