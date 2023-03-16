The typical person does not know how Oklahoma funds public schools through the Oklahoma state funding formula. More importantly than how the districts are funded is the answer of why the formula is structured as it is.

The first efforts of state funding were based on the idea that it is a state responsibility to support public education, and while doing, create an equal educational opportunity for all the children in a state, no matter where they live or the economics of that area.

The first funding formulas were flat grants in which every child was provided a dollar amount per student that went to the districts. However, that idea was later modified to include the ability of a district to support its own school because not all districts have the same ability to fund their schools.

This called for a look at the level of the tax burden in every district. Thus, rich districts receive fewer state dollars for their students, while poorer districts receive more state dollars for their students.

This helps to balance out the amount of money per child each district across the state has to educate its children. This idea is present throughout the Oklahoma funding formula.

The Oklahoma funding formula has three parts. There is a foundation aid section, a transportation section and an incentive section. The transportation section is a formula that deals only with the number of students who ride the bus and the density of the population.

The other two sections take into account the wealth of a district per student. Federal dollars are excluded.

There are three basic funding sources: local property taxes, state dollars and state dedicated funds. The dedicated funds include the money from school land, gross production, motor vehicle collections and Rural Electrification Association Cooperative Tax.

The formulas start with a state allotment per student (a flat grant). In the foundation section, this allotment is reduced by 15 mills of the property tax, 75% of the 4 mill county levy and the total amount of the state dedicated funding received.

The incentive aid section also starts with a guaranteed amount per student, which is reduced by 20 mills of the property tax collections.

Then these two sections are added together to determine how much a district gets from the state for the educational needs of the students.

The other layer to this formula is the weights that are given in four distinct areas to determine the student count: pupil grade level, pupil categories, district size and teacher weights.

The concept is: “What is the cost of educating the children.”

It costs more to educate some grade levels than others. It costs more to educate children with various challenges like poverty and special needs. It costs more to have a school in remote areas of the state. It also costs more to educate the children when teachers have greater experience and advanced degrees.

These calculations make up the "weighted average daily membership" that is used to determine the guaranteed amounts in each section of the formula.

Finally, when money is given outside the formula, it shortchanges the students who come from areas that are not able to provide the same level of education as do the more affluent districts.

Our state needs its high school graduates to be able to be successful in colleges, career tech and/or employment no matter where they live. When we shortchange our children’s education all over the state, we shortchange the future of our state.

We want the best for all the children in Oklahoma!

That is what the formula attempts to do. This is why it is important to put all the money for instruction into the formula.

Ken Hancock has a doctorate in educational leadership with a research specialty in school funding.