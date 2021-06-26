Opinion: Race, grace and what’s next?

Now, a few weeks removed from the formal completion of the 100th anniversary events commemorating the Tulsa Race Massacre, I felt compelled to use this Tulsa World Community Advisory Board article to share two connected simple questions, one reflective and the other prospective.
I am extremely aware that the broad range of topics and issues connected with Tulsa and the race massacre is almost unlimited and way beyond my knowledge, so I write this from my personal perspective.
For context, I believe it is important to say that my wife and I moved to Tulsa 32 years ago. Neither of us had ever heard anything about the Tulsa Race Massacre. And, sadly, we have three adult children who completed their primary education in Tulsa within the last 10 years. During those formative school years, we still never became aware, much less, had any dialogue on this critical topic in our community’s history.
In the last year or two, through the encouragement of our oldest daughter and the emergence of general local publicity, we began our education about the events, people, impact and damage the race massacre had, and continues to have, on the city we love.
Aware of my personal subject matter ignorance and singular perspective, I took this opportunity to learn by visiting with three of my African American friends, two men and one woman. They are of differing ages, perspectives, backgrounds, vocations and passions. Yet, they all share a few things in common. They are smart, engaged, fun, passionate and interesting people. I respect and trust them immensely.
I took my two questions to each of them, and I am incredibly appreciative and grateful for all they shared with me. Thank you Rose, Wes and A.J. I hope my words in this article are a fair reflection of at least part of what I have learned from them.
The reflective question is this: During the past year of national focus and attention on our city and its history, what have I learned from all that has occurred related to the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre?
Through all the news or opinion articles, TV stories, press conferences, community forum and education series, debate forums, memorial services, history exhibits, candlelight vigils and prayer services, I have certainly learned more facts and historical data, but my greatest takeaway from the past year is that Tulsa is a much more incredible community of amazing people than I ever imagined and now stronger for all that has taken place in the last year.
The willingness and commitment by individuals of all races, income levels and political affiliations to bring people together for a common cause, to acknowledge the reality of the pain and damage in our town’s history and to vow a commitment to repair and reconciliation by not just words but actions has been amazing and inspiring.
I believe Tulsans have more educational awareness and intentional and honest debates.
They question and listen. More learning and tangible progress has taken place in the last year than the previous 99.
We certainly need to acknowledge some of the ongoing setbacks, disappointments and disagreements of the past year. These issues are real, are personally hurtful and, to many, are potentially divisive. I believe and am incredibly hopeful the momentum our city as gained during the past year will propel us to find real, collective, collaborative and sustainable solutions to these challenges. I have never been more proud to say “I am from Tulsa.”
The prospective question is this: Relative to what I have learned, what can I (and you) do in the next year to help make Tulsa a better and stronger community?
The answer at first may not be obvious or may seem overwhelming. Let me give you two very simple and practical ideas to try that I heard in discussion with my friends.
One, get involved in something you care about. Are you interested in our children’s education, community health, food deserts, job training, homelessness, mental health, or some other community issue? If so, then check out Teach for America, Reading Partners, Crossover Community Impact, Habitat for Humanity, The Oasis Projects, Green Country Works, TCC/OSU Tulsa College Park as just a few examples of organizations doing amazing things every day. There are scores of others out there that need you. Check with the Tulsa Regional Chamber at 918- 585-1201.
Two, and as I’ve learned the most important, build real friendships with individuals of another race, background and life experience.
Ultimately, the single greatest thing any one of us can do to break down racial barriers, is to make a new friend or deepen an existing relationship with someone who does not look like you. Making monetary donations and offering manpower to a great community organization is helpful and powerful. Real change develops through meaningful relationships. Woodrow Wilson said “Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together.”
Gordy Guest is senior principal and CEO of Cyntergy. He is also a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by board members appear in this space most weeks.