Opinion: Race, grace and what’s next?

Now, a few weeks removed from the formal completion of the 100th anniversary events commemorating the Tulsa Race Massacre, I felt compelled to use this Tulsa World Community Advisory Board article to share two connected simple questions, one reflective and the other prospective.

I am extremely aware that the broad range of topics and issues connected with Tulsa and the race massacre is almost unlimited and way beyond my knowledge, so I write this from my personal perspective.

For context, I believe it is important to say that my wife and I moved to Tulsa 32 years ago. Neither of us had ever heard anything about the Tulsa Race Massacre. And, sadly, we have three adult children who completed their primary education in Tulsa within the last 10 years. During those formative school years, we still never became aware, much less, had any dialogue on this critical topic in our community’s history.

In the last year or two, through the encouragement of our oldest daughter and the emergence of general local publicity, we began our education about the events, people, impact and damage the race massacre had, and continues to have, on the city we love.