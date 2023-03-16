There’s been talk lately of convening a task force to study religion in public schools. As a teacher turned legislator, I think that’s a fine idea.

The common misconception is that we have no religion at school or that the state somehow bars religious observance in the classroom. That’s simply not true. While public schools prohibit the promotion of a particular religion, they are a place where religious values can thrive because they are left up to the individual rather than the state.

In my 20 years in Oklahoma public schools, I watched kids assemble for “See you at the Pole Day" to join in prayer. The Fellowship of Christian Athletes had the same right to announce meetings over the loudspeaker as the Chess Club. And everyone was free in their thoughts during the daily moment of silence.

Religion remained an important part of school life by choice, not by statute. I believe one of the great strengths of the American system is that we don’t let the government control the marketplace of expression. We don’t force a message down the throats of students.

In that way, we let everyone choose their own message. One of my most profound memories of my time in the classroom is the time students elected a Muslim girl as “Miss Hornet,” in part because she showed them what it was like to wear a hijab every day.

Some politicians like to say that Jesus is locked out of the classroom or that our public schools breed atheism. As a product of Catholic education, I can tell you that it’s one thing to go through the motions of prayers and vespers as a school requirement and another thing to live your faith in a public space alongside people living other faiths or living without any kind of faith.

That’s simply the American experiment in action.

Since the days of Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson, we have known that mixing politics and religion through state sponsorship is corrosive to both the church and the state. That’s why church attendance in America, with its establishment clause, remains much higher than in Europe, where wars of religion demonstrated the folly of alliances between church and state.

Lately I’ve been visiting the churches in my House district. I love the wide diversity of faith expression. But some of them are half empty, as congregations age out. I see few people in their 20s in church.

Have they been turned off by a generation of politicized religious speech? That seems to be the natural pattern.

One congregation voted to sell its building to a “start-up Christian private school” currently housed in another church across the street. The pastor of the other church openly praises the private school tax credit the House just passed, though it’s not clear whether people in his congregation earn enough to benefit from it.

Looking at the start-up school’s website, I note that they pledge, twice, not to discriminate against “biological gender.” Are they signaling by omission an intent to keep transgender kids out of their school? What about LGBTQ+ students?

My concern is that all this talk about religion in schools is really about money and power. There’s an interest among some churches to push for the diversion of public money from public schools into private hands. This is where we see the corrosive mix of religion and politics most clearly.

Which is better for America — a thriving public square where all views are appreciated or a patchwork of voucher-funded private schools, some of which would have a clear intent to indoctrinate and discriminate?

I say we let kids figure things out for themselves in public schools. Let’s leave religious instruction to the churches, homes and tuition-supported private schools. That shouldn’t be the business of government.

Rep. John Waldron, a Democrat, represents Tulsa’s District 77 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.