Opinion: President Joe Biden's economic stimulus program creates headwinds for Oklahoma businesses

Thousands of businesses across Oklahoma are coming back from the pandemic of 2020, but it looks like they may be facing an equally formidable foe in 2021: Uncle Sam.

The state’s economy is among the nation’s strongest as it shakes off the doldrums of last year’s nationwide shutdown, but Oklahoma’s resurgence is now feeling headwinds from a reluctant workforce content to stay home.

Express Employment Professionals serves hundreds of clients from 17 offices in eastern Oklahoma, and we are seeing unprecedented volumes of job orders remain open for weeks because of a worker shortage.

Open positions range from lab technicians and human resources professionals to manufacturing assemblers and warehouse workers, so there are jobs available for just about anyone who is willing to work. And forget about minimum wage. These jobs start around $12 per hour and go up from there.

In normal times, jobs like that would be snapped up by an industrious Oklahoma workforce, but these are not normal times. The pandemic has taken its toll on our nation’s will to work.