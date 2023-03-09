I can still see Mr. Iba pacing the floor at Saturday morning practices. He’s wearing an old A&M satin warm-up jacket and wringing his hands. He has a grin on his face and a gleam in his eye. He is in his element, in his gym, with his boys. It’s like he has dreamed of these mornings all his life. Little did we players know that those days would loom so large for us in the evening of our lives.

I am a basketball junkie. This time of year — March Madness — I am in a state of bliss.

The pinnacle of my basketball experiences came when I played for the legendary Henry P. Iba at Oklahoma State University. His influence on the game of basketball lives on in every game you’ll watch during March Madness.

When I began college in 1958, Mr. Iba was considered one of the premier coaches in the country, having been only the second coach to win back-to-back NCAA titles.

For more than four decades, he reigned as the godfather of defense in college basketball. He coached three Olympic teams and won 767 college games, the second-most victories in the history of college basketball at the time of his retirement in 1970.

When he began coaching in the 1930s, Mr. Iba was inventing the game, as it is known today, especially defense. No one was teaching a defense philosophy — no one. What is remarkable about Mr. Iba’s genius and legacy is that every successful team you’ll see during March Madness is running his defense.

Ask national champion University of Kansas Head Coach Bill Self where his defensive strategy came from. Most of the contemporary college coaches who have Mr. Iba ties have come through either the Eddie Sutton, Jack Hartman or Don Haskins coaching tree.

Mike Kryzewski says Mr. Iba was the greatest coach in the history of the game. John Wooden called him “basketball’s greatest friend and finest gentleman.”

Many years ago my wife, Kathy, and I had dinner with Sutton and his wife, Patsy. Sutton was OSU's head coach at the time; I knew him when he was a graduate assistant coach for the team my freshman year.

At one point in the evening, Sutton pointedly asked me what I thought of Mr. Iba. It caught me off guard for a moment, but I could tell that he wasn’t talking about basketball Xs and Os. I said what stayed with me the most about Mr. Iba was his kindness to others.

I saw this in him when we played away games. Just minutes before a game is a busy time for a head coach. It was at this moment when a visitor would stop by to visit with him.

Now talking to Mr. Iba then would be like talking to Roy Williams, Krzyzewski or Self now — and doing so right before tip-off. Simply unheard of.

Not once did he play the “I’m pretty busy here” card.

I knew then I wanted to emulate that quality.

Playing for Mr. Iba was a character-building experience. He was not big on motivation; he was more of a nuts and bolts, “don’t let ‘em drive the middle and don’t take a bad shot” kind of coach.

He was a tough, methodical coach who expected things to be executed perfectly. He molded his players to be a reflection of his personality.

Our practices usually lasted close to 10 p.m. Gallagher Hall was locked by then, with only the south doors open for exit.

When I left practice one evening, I noticed several young coeds hanging around the south parking lot, obviously waiting for someone or several someone’s to come out. I thought as I went out the door — that’s a big uh-oh.

The next day after practice, a meeting was held. As I sat uncomfortably in my chair, Mr. Iba began talking about the buttons on the back collar of every boy’s shirt; it was the fashion at the time. I thought the strain of coaching had finally gotten to him, he had lost it. He talked about how worthless those buttons were, serving no purpose whatsoever.

Just when I was wondering who was going to finish the year coaching us, he shifted gears. Remember the girls waiting for boys at the south door? Turns out they were like those buttons. He said that we were at the university to get an education first and to play basketball second.

Anything that did not support those two endeavors was superfluous and to be avoided. As far as I know, there were never any girls hanging around the south gym doors after that.

Mr. Iba’s legacy lives on in the long line of coaching protégés who are still running the defenses and offenses he developed in those early days at OSU.

Look for these in games this March Madness.

I think the "Old Man" would be proud.

Cecil Epperley played for Iba from 1958 to 1963. He led the Big 8 in rebounding in 1962 and still ranks as the fifth leading rebounder in OSU history. He coached for 10 years, seven as a high school head coach and three as an assistant OSU coach. Then, as a senior commercial loan officer for Arvest Bank in Bartlesville, he served 14 years as a volunteer basketball coach at Bartlesville High School.