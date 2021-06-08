Opinion: Osage Reign of Terror and Tulsa Race Massacre resulted from the same systemic racism, which continues

One hundred years ago, terror came to Tulsa’s Black Wall Street and to the small town of Fairfax, Oklahoma.

Both populated by well-to-do minorities, African Americans in Tulsa and Osage Indians in Fairfax. Many whites did not believe their prosperity was deserved. Many believed this wealth to have come by “hook or crook” or just “dumb luck.” The plunder and murder of Blacks and Osages were easily justified by bigoted, greedy and envious whites.

For us Osages, most whites in the 1920s thought our oil wealth was the result of luck. We were removed from Kansas in 1870 to what many regarded as a barren, worthless reservation, now Osage County. We were expected to be satisfied living off government handouts until we learned to live as whites.

In fact, just as the Blacks in Greenwood, Osages made the best of a bad situation. For centuries we knew Osage County held oil — the area had been part of our traditional hunting grounds. We found oil seeps on these hunts.

In the 1880s our ancestors went by train to Carlisle, Pennsylvania, to visit their children at the Carlisle Indian School. They traveled through the oil fields of western Pennsylvania and learned the value of oil.