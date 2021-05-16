Opinion: Oklahoma's medical pot industry needs seed-to-sale tracking of marijuana

I opened Apothecary Farms in Colorado in 2015, a licensed medical marijuana business and Colorado’s first extract-focused dispensary. And when Oklahoman voters approved SQ 788, we were thrilled to expand to the Sooner State, opening our doors in Beggs, Oklahoma, in 2018.

We’re proud to be one of largest employers in Beggs with over 80 team members, and our Oklahoma businesses will soon outgrow our entire Colorado operation. However, for Oklahoma’s legal marijuana program to realize its full potential, we need commonsense rules that protect patients, increase transparency, drive product quality and create a level playing field for all businesses.

To make that happen, regulators need to be able to track all legal marijuana from seed to final sale to a patient. That’s why we fully support the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority’s use of a seed-to-sale system that tracks information on every legal marijuana plant and product in the state. Using seed-to-sale solves some of our biggest challenges here: supply chain transparency, ensuring products are safe and stopping the illicit market.