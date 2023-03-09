Oklahomans are freethinkers; most of us pay attention to what is happening in Oklahoma and in our communities. We weigh the facts, consider the options, make a decision and take action.

Whether we are deciding where to shop or what car to buy, we like having the opportunity to choose.

So why is it that when it comes to voting in Oklahoma primaries, we don't have a choice? Only in municipal and school board elections do we get that opportunity.

Right now, Republicans and Democrats vote in their primaries. Democrats allow unaffiliated voters (independents) to vote in their primary. In Oklahoma's reality, the winner is often decided in the primary. That leaves almost half of Oklahoma voters out of voting on a representative.

In visiting with fellow Oklahomans, most want to vote for who they believe is the best qualified person, the best candidate.

That means Democrats might want to vote for a Republican in that primary, or vice versa. Many voters change their party affiliation for a particular election so they can vote for the candidate they think is best. Then they change it back.

Is this what having the right to vote means — constantly changing party affiliation to vote in a primary for a favored candidate? Voters are becoming discouraged about voting and question what difference their vote makes.

The Oklahoma Academy is a statewide member-based nonprofit operating from a grassroots approach to raise awareness about major public policy issues facing Oklahomans. It held a town hall conference a few years ago focused on Oklahoma’s election process, particularly on voter access and engagement. Listening sessions were held across the state to hear from citizens.

Concerns from those listening sessions included voter access, lack of voting interest, unable to vote for desired candidates (closed primaries) and number of elections. These were compiled in a report for the town hall, which attracted participants from various towns, ages, vocations and parties.

The town hall unveiled concerns about the ease of voting, increasing the number of voters in Oklahoma, fairness in voting and voter apathy.

Both sessions come forth with a common frustration: Oklahoma's closed primary system. Oklahomans are saying it's discouraging to pay attention to candidates, only to be prevented from voting for them due to a party affiliation.

Also, Oklahoma taxpayers foot the bill for the primaries, even though not all voters can participate. All Oklahomans are paying for the primaries, but the parties determine who is on the ballot and who has access to that ballot.

Is this fair? Is this opportunity? Is this what Oklahomans really want?

At the town hall's conclusion, the nonpartisan collaborative findings included over 14 recommendations regarding Oklahoma’s election system. In prioritizing, participants chose the No. 1 recommendation as moving Oklahoma from a closed primary election system to an open primary, specifically to a system of top two selection in an open primary.

Since then, nothing has changed. It could change, and in fairness to all Oklahoma voters, it must change.

When voting on Feb. 14 for school board members, it was nice to pick from all the candidates. When we go to the polls on April 4 for municipal elections, we again get to choose from all the candidates.

Imagine a time when all candidates face all the voters and all the voters get a say among all candidates. Is that called democracy, or is it freedom?

Either way, the answer seems to lie in open primaries for Oklahomans.

Julie J. Knutson is president and CEO of The Oklahoma Academy for State Goals.