In death penalty cases, the U.S Supreme Court requires the highest standard of reliability. Oklahomans believe in the rule of law and accept that standard. Richard Glossip’s scheduled execution on May 18 stands in direct opposition to the rule of law, the Oklahoma Constitution and the U.S. Constitution.

I am a fourth-generation Oklahoman. My late father was, and my brother is, an Oklahoma prosecutor. On my father’s side, my grandfather and namesake counseled state leaders as the president of Oklahoma Baptist University. On my mother’s, my great-grandfather served as a member of Oklahoma’s fifth state Legislature. I obtained undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Oklahoma and have served as pro bono legal counsel in several murder exoneration cases.

The charges against Glossip rely solely on the testimony of Justin Sneed, the admitted murderer, who as part of his plea deal avoided the death penalty in exchange for naming Glossip. Over the past two years, the State of Oklahoma has released evidence that was concealed at the time of Glossip’s first and second trials. The below facts were not made available to either jury and were hidden by the state over 25 years:

• In multiple handwritten letters before and after the trial, Sneed discussed “recanting” his testimony and expressed his desire to break his plea deal to testify against Richard Glossip;

• The day before Sneed testified at trial, the prosecutor supplied him with a memo regarding the testimony of other witnesses in direct violation of a court order. Sneed took the hint and reversed his testimony on the topic the prosecutor’s memo characterized as “the biggest problem;”

• Shortly before Glossip’s trial, Sneed was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and given a prescription for lithium. According to Oklahoma Department of Corrections psychiatrist Dr. Lawrence Trombka, Sneed’s previously undiagnosed bipolar disorder combined with his methamphetamine use likely affected the reliability of his testimony. The state was informed by Sneed pre-trial of his seeing Trombka;

• Throughout the trial, the state failed to correct Sneed’s knowingly false testimony about his psychiatric condition and his medication. Attorney General Gentner Drummond recently confessed to error on behalf of the state on this point.

Last week, Glossip’s clemency petition was heard by the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board. The Oklahoma Constitution and relevant statutes require the board to have five members, with a 3-2 majority vote sufficient to uphold a clemency ruling. Before the hearing, one of the five board members recused himself from the vote.

Rather than following Oklahoma law and having a replacement appointed, the board illegally proceeded with only four members, deadlocked in a 2-2 vote, and Glossip’s clemency was denied.

The Sixth and Fourteenth Amendments guarantee all Americans the right to a fair trial. It is abundantly clear, based on the discovery of evidence concealed by the state during the trial that Glossip did not receive one. Drummond, as the chief law enforcement officer of Oklahoma, recently admitted to the state’s failure to provide a fair trial and attended the clemency hearing to argue on behalf of Glossip. There has never been an execution in the history of our country where a state’s chief law enforcement officer agreed the defendant’s trial and conviction was unconstitutional.

Neither Oklahoma law nor U.S. Constitutional law was followed in Glossip’s case.

U.S. Judge Frank Howell Seay of the Oklahoma Eastern District once warned, “God help us, if ever in this great country, we turn our heads while people who have not had fair trials are executed.” Oklahomans, please do not turn your heads.

Call the governor at 405-521-2342 and tell him to stop this miscarriage of justice before it is too late.

John W. Raley III, originally from Ponca City, is a Texas-based attorney who has served as pro bono legal counsel on several murder exoneration cases.