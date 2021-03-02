Opinion: Oklahoma tax-credit scholarship program saves state money and helps poor children ... despite what some people think

We also learned that 18 other states have very similar programs. Some are huge, others more modest. Oklahoma proportionally offered the fewest tax credits of any, and placed an annual ceiling on that amount.

How could anyone possibly complain? We soon found out.

After we became successful and exceeded the state cap, the long knives were drawn. Our efforts to increase the abysmally low tax credit cap were met with scorched earth resistance.

At every turn, we were criticized by well-meaning but ill-informed public educators and administrators. They seemingly “knew what wasn’t so” and spent a lot of time and money convincing others.

That’s the background. Here is what Oklahomans “should know is so, but may not”.

The program saves the state money. Who says so? The state’s most respected public policy economist says so. The program tax credits do not “take money away” from public education. Who says so? Tax credit budget experts of our Legislature have told us that is not possible.