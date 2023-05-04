There is a Constitutional showdown brewing in Oklahoma.

In a few weeks, the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board is set to vote on a first-ever, publicly funded religious charter school. Should the application be approved, Oklahoma would become the first state in the nation to approve and fund with public dollars a religious charter school.

This historic decision will have far-reaching negative impacts on our public schools, particularly in rural areas of the state, and carries national implications that challenge the constitutional separation of church and state.

According to Oklahoma law, charter schools are subject to state regulations and are by law “public schools.” Using public funds to allow any religious group to run a public school with the mission to proselytize their religious faith is contrary to the Oklahoma Constitution, which bars the use of public funds to support any religion.

The St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School’s application also violates the Oklahoma Charter Schools Act, which prohibits religious charter schools. Additionally, Oklahomans voted to reject using public funds for religious purposes via State Question 790 in 2016.

The Oklahoma City and Tulsa Catholic dioceses are asking the board to sponsor a charter school that will be religious in all respects. Their application states that it will be “Catholic in teaching, Catholic in employment and Catholic in every way.” The approval of this school would result in any faith being able to establish a virtual or brick-and-mortar charter school anywhere in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma’s own Republican Attorney General Gentner Drummond told the Virtual School Board in a Feb. 23 letter that approving St. Isidore or any other religious charter school would violate the Oklahoma Constitution and state law.

“I doubt most Oklahomans would want their tax dollars to fund a religious school whose tenets are diametrically opposed to their faith. Unfortunately, the approval of a charter school by one faith will compel the approval of charter schools by ALL faiths, even those most Oklahomans would consider reprehensible and unworthy of public funding,” Drummond stated in his letter.

I am one of those Oklahomans.

Should the board approve this school, the decision will directly violate the religious liberty of Oklahoma’s taxpayers. Oklahomans should be free to worship and support their own faiths, but no Oklahoman should be forced by the government to finance faiths that are not their own.

This proposal goes directly against the very tenets of religious freedom America was founded on.

Oklahomans are not clamoring for this. Our public school funding has ranked among the lowest in the nation for far too long. We want more support for our existing public schools.

If we can’t afford our constitutionally mandated schools, we certainly can’t afford to divert crucial funds away from them to fund religious charter schools. This is not in the best interest of the 700,000-plus children attending their local public schools.

The approval of the St. Isidore charter application will release Pandora’s Box, allowing any faith to open up shop in your hometown. Even if you disagree with the theology, as taxpayers, you will foot the bill for it.

Oklahomans should be able to worship and support their own faiths, but not forced to fund the faiths of others.

I urge you to contact each of the Virtual Charter School board members and the executive director of the Virtual Charter Board to share your thoughts on the historic decision before them.

To contact them: Dr. Robert Franklin (robert.franklin@ok.gov), William Pearson (william.pearson@ok.gov), Nellie Sanders (nellie.sanders@ok.gov), Barry Beauchamp (Barry.Beauchamp@ok.gov), Dr. Scott Strawn (scott.strawn@ok.gov) and executive Director Dr. Rebecca Wilkinson (rebecca.wilkinson@svcsb.ok.gov).

Erika Buzzard-Wright is the founder of the Oklahoma Rural Schools Coalition and serves as president of the Noble Schools Foundation.