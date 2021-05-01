Opinion: Oklahoma must reimagine long-term care

Another contributing factor is staffing. According to AARP’s COVID-19 Nursing Home Dashboard, Oklahoma continues to outpace the nation significantly in percentage of facilities with shortages of nurses and/or aides, with one-third of all facilities reporting a shortage. This is a striking statistic when you consider that facilities in Oklahoma received at least $35 million directly from the federal government, and Oklahoma taxpayers recently allocated facilities another $68 million to tackle this significant problem. Where is that money going?

It is not surprising that AARP surveys show 90% of Americans want to live independently in their own homes and communities. So, what can we do as a state? Oklahoma currently directs 70% of its long-term care spending to institutional care, with only 30% going toward home-based care. Many states have set goals to improve consumer choice, with spending going 50/50 toward each program. Other states have implemented reforms to achieve that balance, leading to better outcomes, higher customer satisfaction, and, often, cost savings.

For those who choose to live independently in their own homes, we can also better support those supporting them. Oklahoma has an estimated 530,000 unpaid family caregivers providing uncompensated care valued at nearly $6 billion annually.