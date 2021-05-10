Opinion: Oklahoma House Bill 1775 says we must teach history without prejudicing the future

As a history teacher, it is important to me that students receive an accurate depiction of the past.
In order for students to grasp the full lessons of history, students must see both the moments that made America great, as well as those moments we fell woefully short of the principles of liberty espoused in our founding documents.
So how does the passage of HB 1775 change my role as a history teacher? It doesn’t.
HB 1775 explicitly states that teachers shall not be prohibited from teaching the Oklahoma Academic Standards, which were written by Oklahoma educators and include events like the emergence of Black Wall Street, the Tulsa Race Massacre, the Oklahoma City lunch counter sit-ins led by Clara Luper, and the Trail of Tears. I know this because I was one of the educators that wrote the standards prior to being named Oklahoma’s secretary of education.
This bill would not censor history or make it difficult for teachers to teach about the painful moments of our past.
What this bill will do is ensure that Oklahoma students in grades K-12 will not be instructed by their teachers that one race is inherently superior to another race.
Students may not be taught they are “oppressors” because of their race or sex.
Teachers may not mandate as part of a course that a student should feel discomfort or guilt on account of a student’s race or sex.
Schools must make clear that it is unacceptable to judge a peer based on his or her race or sex.
In short, HB 1775 safeguards Oklahoma schools from state-sponsored racism and sexism.
There are tragic consequences when young people do not see that all men and women are created equal under God.
This year we will recognize the 100—year anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, a horrific stain on our state and our nation’s history that arose from a dangerous disregard for the dignity of human life and the evils of racism.
As Oklahoma educators, it is our responsibility to teach this tragedy to our students. It is also our responsibility to teach our past without prejudging those responsible for our future.
We must also teach about the imperfect individuals who made this country the greatest nation in the world. We must teach about the foresight and wisdom of Thomas Jefferson, who recognized the unalienable rights of all Americans in the Declaration of Independence. We must teach the bravery and confidence of Abraham Lincoln, who reaffirmed post-Civil War “a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.” We must teach the courage and heroism of individuals like Martin Luther King, Jr., who called for our country to live up to the principles of equality and liberty espoused by the founders of our country.
This bill does not fix all our problems, but it does make clear that in Oklahoma we will not allow our students to be exposed to radical government-mandated indoctrination that teaches students to define themselves by the color of their skin color rather than the content of their character.
There is always progress to be made, but teaching our children to focus on what unites us rather than what divides us is a pretty good place to start.
And that is a great lesson for us all.
Ryan Walters is the Oklahoma secretary of education. He teaches AP U.S. History at McAlester High School and Millwood High School. Walters was an Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Finalist in 2015.