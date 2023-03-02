Public higher education plays a vital role in meeting Oklahoma’s workforce development goals. The majority of our state’s critical occupations require a college degree, yet our level of educational attainment remains well below the national average.

This puts Oklahoma at a disadvantage in attracting new businesses and helping our existing employers grow. To compete nationally, we need more residents with a college degree.

To address this workforce challenge, Oklahoma needs a solid roadmap — a comprehensive plan within which objectives are forged, strengths and challenges are studied, strategies are identified and performance benchmarks are set.

That’s why the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education recently approved a new strategic plan to guide the state system of higher education over the next several years. "Blueprint 2030: Innovating and Elevating Oklahoma Higher Education for Tomorrow’s Workforce" looks ahead to our state’s bright future, which requires a responsive, forward-thinking, data-driven public higher education system.

Developed in partnership with a wide cross-section of stakeholders — including businesses, legislators and policymakers, community organizations, K-12, CareerTech, regents, and college and university representatives — Blueprint 2030 provides a framework to increase educational attainment in our state, align higher education programs with workforce needs and maximize system resources.

Blueprint 2030 embraces four fundamental goals: produce workforce-ready graduates, grow the student pipeline, focus on student success, and improve system efficiency and effectiveness.

How do we graduate more students who are ready for tomorrow’s workforce?

We align higher education programs even more closely with employer demand, with a goal of producing 100,000 degrees and other credentials in STEM and critical occupations by 2030.

We will expand STEM programs in nursing, engineering and computer science; recruit and retain students in other high-need areas, such as teaching; and incentivize our graduates not only to learn here but to stay and earn here, too.

We will engage Oklahoma employers to meet their evolving needs in real time and connect them with our students through internships and other engaged learning opportunities.

To elevate Oklahoma’s share of college-educated citizens, we must have a larger student pipeline. To increase college enrollment 10% by 2030, we seek to strengthen Free Application for Federal Student Aid completion among high school seniors.

Today, Oklahomans leave more than $60 million on the table annually by not completing the FAFSA. We will also simplify the college admission process and provide more grants, scholarships and tuition waivers.

As a system, how do we ensure that every student we serve has the best chance for success?

Data analytics will allow us to identify students most in need of support while there’s still time to intervene and assist them. Recognizing that adult learners have unique needs, we will help adult students connect to over 300 fully online associate and bachelor’s degrees currently offered by our institutions and further increase flexibility by developing more competency-based programs and stackable micro-credentials.

Moving forward to implement Blueprint 2030, we will continue to be good stewards of state resources by continuously improving our efficiency and effectiveness as a system. With those objectives top of mind, we will help fund innovative collaborations and consolidations, reduce administrative costs through a shared services center and incentivize excellence by developing a new performance funding formula for our public colleges and universities.

Sharing our strategic plan is just the beginning. Later this year, our website will feature interactive dashboards to illustrate our progress as we execute the bold strategies outlined in Blueprint 2030.

Your state system of higher education is committed to translating individual student success into the educated workforce we need to grow our state’s economy.

Allison D. Garrett is the chancellor of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.