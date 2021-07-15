Opinion: Oklahoma GOP success must come from a big tent approach

The secret of longevity is for the chairman to be a diplomatic mediator, not an iron-fisted union boss, and to remember that even in a big tent, some in the tent bring guns with them.

One of the reasons for the quick exit of a chairman is they misunderstand who they actually represent when they say they represent the Republican Party. Most chairmen believe they represent only delegates to a convention. Yet the vast majority of registered Republicans have never set foot in a political convention but never miss an opportunity to step up and vote on Election Day and work for the candidate they choose, not for a candidate they are told to support. They are, as President Nixon once described, “the silent majority.”

The chairman represents the Republican voters, not only the convention delegates. Those who are convention delegates represent a very, very small slice of the “grassroots” who support Republican candidates and causes. Thousands of others work for candidates, donate to candidates and consider themselves the grass roots. They don’t believe that to be part of the grassroots they have to attend state or local conventions. A successful grassroots campaign follows the candidate they believe in, not the instructions from the political leadership.