Opinion: Oklahoma can win big by embracing the Green Energy revolution

On July 15, 2021, I protested at the Golden Driller statue alongside Tulsa’s chapter of the Sunrise Movement.
Our goal was simple: We wanted to do our part in the global fight against climate change by pushing city, state and federal leaders to take action now.
From California to Belgium and from Australia to Siberia we are seeing the destructive effects of climate change take hold. According to a July 16 New York Times article, wildfires are currently burning across 12 U.S. states caused in part by one of the worst droughts in recorded American history.
Yet, to those who reject the science of climate change and insist on claiming that the changes we’re seeing are all part of natural climate cycles or that the danger is overblown, let me be clear: Today nearly all of Earth’s ecosystems are in crisis.
Throughout the history of planet Earth, there have been five mass extinctions before the rise of humans. The last major one took place approximately 66 million years ago when a giant asteroid smashed into the Gulf of Mexico and killed off approximately 75% of all life on Earth.
It took millions of years for our planet’s biodiversity to recover.
Today, some scientists argue that a sixth mass extinction has begun. Although this point is still being debated, the fact that we are in a rapidly escalating environmental crisis is not.
According to researchers, human beings, our pets and our domesticated animals compose 97% of Earth’s land animals, while all remaining wildlife makes up just 3%.
Meanwhile, in our oceans rising acidification, coupled with overfishing and habitat destruction, have led to the deaths of up to 90% of all large ocean predators since 1950. Coral reefs are struggling, too. Since 1980, approximately a third of the planet’s reefs have been destroyed. Each year these and other indicators grow worse.
As the environment becomes more inhospitable for most kinds of life, the human cost of inaction is growing.
In general, the closer one gets to the equator the worse the effects of climate change are. For example, in Guatemala climate change has contributed to the mass migrations so demonized by former President Donald Trump, while in Syria there is broad consensus that rising desertification helped lead to a war that has been raging for 10 years.
So what role does Oklahoma have to play in all this, and why should its residents advocate for change? After all, many Oklahomans have long viewed the oil and gas industry as a cornerstone of the state’s identity.
While oil and gas were foundational to Oklahoma’s creation, Oklahoma’s economy isn’t exclusively built on them anymore. Today, the “mining and logging” sector employs only 26,700 people, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s less than 2% of the state’s workforce, and while there may be around 50,000 additional Oklahomans who are indirectly or self-employed by the industry, its importance has been declining for decades.
Yet, even as oil and gas has become less economically important to Oklahoma, the state remains vital to the oil and gas industry.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, in 2020, Oklahoma was the fourth largest producer of crude oil and marketed natural gas in the nation.
Oklahoma’s state government should exploit this imbalance by using fossil fuel money to help fund the transition away from this costly and volatile industry.
In fact, in some ways the transition has already begun. For example, in 2020, wind supplied 35% of Oklahoma’s net electricity generation, ranking the state third in the nation in terms of the total electricity generated from wind.
Furthermore, it seems that some oil and gas companies have already accepted this transition.
According to an article published in The Oklahoman last March, several local companies have pivoted from manufacturing oil rigs to making aerospace parts in recent months.
These trends are encouraging, but more must be done. As the world continues its transition toward a zero-emissions economy, Oklahoma stands at a crossroads. The state can either be a leader in the green energy revolution that’s already swept much of Europe and Asia, or it can cling onto a dying industry and watch as others seize the moment.
Our country faces a similar choice. Given what’s at stake, we better choose wisely.
Michael Lachenmeyer is a volunteer organizer with the Sunrise Movement’s Tulsa Hub. He lives in Tulsa. For more information on the movement in the Tulsa area, follow the Tulsa Sunrise Movement on Instagram and Twitter @SunriseTulsa.