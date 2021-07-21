Opinion: Oklahoma can win big by embracing the Green Energy revolution

According to researchers, human beings, our pets and our domesticated animals compose 97% of Earth’s land animals, while all remaining wildlife makes up just 3%.

Meanwhile, in our oceans rising acidification, coupled with overfishing and habitat destruction, have led to the deaths of up to 90% of all large ocean predators since 1950. Coral reefs are struggling, too. Since 1980, approximately a third of the planet’s reefs have been destroyed. Each year these and other indicators grow worse.

As the environment becomes more inhospitable for most kinds of life, the human cost of inaction is growing.

In general, the closer one gets to the equator the worse the effects of climate change are. For example, in Guatemala climate change has contributed to the mass migrations so demonized by former President Donald Trump, while in Syria there is broad consensus that rising desertification helped lead to a war that has been raging for 10 years.

So what role does Oklahoma have to play in all this, and why should its residents advocate for change? After all, many Oklahomans have long viewed the oil and gas industry as a cornerstone of the state’s identity.