Opinion: Oklahoma Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights issues advisory memorandum on racial disparities in policing on centennial of Tulsa Race Massacre

Local police today often fill many roles not traditionally meant to be performed by police. These include providing mental health services, responding to homelessness, addiction, and substance abuse, enforcing national immigration policy, and collecting court fines and fees.

Known racial disparities exist in police interactions in Oklahoma, including arrest and incarceration rates, uses of force, stops and searches. Some of these disparities seem to be growing.

Virtually all witnesses agreed Oklahoma needs better policy and community relations. On the other hand, there was widespread disagreement whether there are systemic issues of racism in law enforcement.

Considering these findings, the committee unanimously agreed to make recommendations to a variety of stakeholders from the local to federal level on how to improve police practices and strengthen community trust of law enforcement. Among these recommendations are:

Implementing a statewide registry to track officers with a history of discriminatory conduct;

Allocating more funding for mental health care providers who work with police departments; and

Establishing meaningful community oversight to independently monitor police misconduct complaints.