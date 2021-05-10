Opinion: Okalahoma House Bill 1775 says we must teach history without prejudicing the future

As a history teacher, it is important to me that students receive an accurate depiction of the past.

In order for students to grasp the full lessons of history, students must see both the moments that made America great, as well as those moments we fell woefully short of the principles of liberty espoused in our founding documents.

So how does the passage of HB 1775 change my role as a history teacher? It doesn’t.

HB 1775 explicitly states that teachers shall not be prohibited from teaching the Oklahoma Academic Standards, which were written by Oklahoma educators and include events like the emergence of Black Wall Street, the Tulsa Race Massacre, the Oklahoma City lunch counter sit-ins led by Clara Luper, and the Trail of Tears. I know this because I was one of the educators that wrote the standards prior to being named Oklahoma’s secretary of education.

This bill would not censor history or make it difficult for teachers to teach about the painful moments of our past.

What this bill will do is ensure that Oklahoma students in grades K-12 will not be instructed by their teachers that one race is inherently superior to another race.

Students may not be taught they are “oppressors” because of their race or sex.