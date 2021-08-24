Opinion: No justification for leaders failure to plan for Afghanistan possibilities and allowing chaos

As we’ve watched the news in recent days, one word is consistently used by the administration and our military. The word: “unpredictable.” It’s used to defend the rapid resurgence of the Taliban and the collapse of the Afghan military and government.
We’ve heard it and read it multiple times to justify our unpreparedness for what is now occurring as the Taliban seize power and control in Afghanistan. Unpredictable?
I agree with President Joe Biden, senior officials, diplomats and military leaders who’ve so unabashedly and affectionately fallen in love with the word “unpredictable.”
It’s true: The events were “unpredictable.” No one can predict the future. That, however, is neither the issue nor an excuse.
While our government and military are unable to predict the future, they can and must plan and prepare for it. They should have and could have done both. If so, the current Afghan situation would be dramatically different and much less disastrous than it now is.
There’s no justification, no reasonable explanation, for our leaders failing to plan and prepare for a wide range of possibilities to prevent the current chaos.
It’s a basic and fundamental part of the planning process for every military operation in which I engaged in three wars and five combat tours as well as countless academic classroom and field training exercises.
It’s a standard and commonsense planning process. It helps avoid unpredictable or unexpected responses or surprises, such as the tragic consequences now occurring in Afghanistan.
At the small unit level, we called them Immediate Action Drills. In planning our attack, defense or whatever operation we were planning, we talked through our actions, our opponent’s possible reactions, our counteractions, etc.
We’d discuss numerous “coulds” and “woulds” to come to a better understanding of what might occur on the battlefield or back-alley streets of war.
This planning process was often called “What If Drills.” What if we did this? What would our opponent do? What if our opponent did the unpredictable? What would or could we do? We “What If’d” countless scenarios and options.
We never covered every conceivable possibility or reaction/counteraction, but that was OK. In the “What If” process, we were planning and preparing ourselves for the unpredictable.
At the senior levels of military planning, we practiced a similar process to plan and prepare for the unpredictable. In Operation Plans/Orders they were called Assumptions.
Assumptions are a basic part of the planning process. They filled the void for the unpredictable and unknown. Our intelligence of our opponent provided us information for planning our operations, but invariably there were unpredictable unknowns.
So we made Assumptions, as required, about our opponent’s strength, capabilities, resources, intentions, etc. In one sense, they were “What If” drills at a higher and more sophisticated and complex level. They prepared us for the unknown and unpredictable.
It appears our administration and military failed adequately to “What If” and “Assume” what might occur in Afghanistan if we or the Taliban did this or if we or the Taliban did that. There’s no excuse for failing to plan and prepare for unpredictable options.
It’s my belief that one basic failure we made was to announce our withdrawal and timeline. It only provided an opportunity for the Taliban to position forces and resources in key areas from which it could rapidly overpower the Afghan military and create chaos.
What if we’d executed a gradual unannounced withdrawal?
What if we’d assumed a more prolonged withdrawal presence to help the Afghans during the transition?
What if we’d begun evacuating Afghan loyalists months earlier before an announced withdrawal?
There are, of course, countless other such “What If” questions we could have and should have asked and answered to plan and prepare for the “unpredictable.”
Yes, it’s easy to armchair and Monday morning quarterback bad actions, but our current actions in Afghanistan must be critiqued hard if we’re to learn the appropriate lessons and better plan and prepare for unpredictable futures.