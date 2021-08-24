Opinion: No justification for leaders failure to plan for Afghanistan possibilities and allowing chaos

As we’ve watched the news in recent days, one word is consistently used by the administration and our military. The word: “unpredictable.” It’s used to defend the rapid resurgence of the Taliban and the collapse of the Afghan military and government.

We’ve heard it and read it multiple times to justify our unpreparedness for what is now occurring as the Taliban seize power and control in Afghanistan. Unpredictable?

I agree with President Joe Biden, senior officials, diplomats and military leaders who’ve so unabashedly and affectionately fallen in love with the word “unpredictable.”

It’s true: The events were “unpredictable.” No one can predict the future. That, however, is neither the issue nor an excuse.

While our government and military are unable to predict the future, they can and must plan and prepare for it. They should have and could have done both. If so, the current Afghan situation would be dramatically different and much less disastrous than it now is.

There’s no justification, no reasonable explanation, for our leaders failing to plan and prepare for a wide range of possibilities to prevent the current chaos.