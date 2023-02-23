Every year, Oklahomans invest billions of dollars in our public schools to educate our next generation of citizens and train our next generation of workers. Common education is far and away the largest slice of the state budget; school districts will receive close to $4 billion this year in legislative appropriations and dedicated state funds.

In return for this vast investment of taxpayer dollars, Oklahomans demand a lot from our schools.

Over many decades, the Legislature has passed a wide array of laws and regulations to ensure that schools are spending taxpayer dollars efficiently and delivering the results we expect of them and that all children are being treated fairly and in accordance with the core values of our society.

There may be a perennial debate about the proper goals for our schools and how best to achieve them — and calls for reform whenever schools seem to fall short — but the core principle that the acceptance of public dollars is tied to public governance and oversight has been held sacred.

This social contract is now being contested in Oklahoma by the well-organized and generously funded movement for school vouchers.

Under legislation such as Senate Bill 822, authored by Sen. Julie Daniels with strong backing from Senate Republican leaders, Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Ryan Walters, all students would be eligible for vouchers that could be used to cover the cost of tuition and fees at any private school accredited or in the process of obtaining accreditation from any approved accrediting agency, along with related educational expenses for private school and home-schooled children.

Essentially, private schools would become eligible to receive a check for thousands of state dollars every year with no conditions attached and no questions asked.

SB 822 explicitly spells out that “an education service provider shall not be required to alter its creed, practices, admissions policy, or curriculum” to receive payments from an Oklahoma Education Freedom Account, the bill’s proposed voucher mechanism.

This means that taxpayer dollars could be spent on schools that teach a literal interpretation of the Christian Bible, or proclaim that Jews are the chosen people, or use a curriculum derived from the teachings of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard, or defend slavery.

The money could go to schools that choose not to accept certain categories of students based on religion, disability status, gender or their parents’ sexual orientation. Public dollars could fund schools that do not require teachers to have degrees in the subjects they teach or that can dismiss teachers without any due process protections.

Most alarmingly, perhaps, the voucher bills do not provide for any transparency or accountability from the schools being funded.

There would be no way to know what students are being taught or how they are performing. We won’t know what share of students receiving public dollars to attend private schools are graduating or dropping out, how many third graders are reading at grade level, or how many seniors have mastered the basics of science, math and literature.

After decades where elected officials have imposed ever greater demands on schools, teachers and students to ensure that public funds are yielding positive results, the voucher proposals would potentially throw hundreds of millions of dollars into a black box.

As House Education Committee Chair Rhonda Baker, a Republican from Yukon, recently stated, “We have to answer to our taxpayers. You can’t answer to the taxpayer when you’re giving public dollars to a private entity and you don’t know exactly how that’s being spent.”

Oklahoma parents can already choose from multiple public school options, including magnet schools, charter schools and open transfers outside their local district. They also have the constitutionally guaranteed right to send their children to a private school or to provide a home-schooled education at their own expense.

These options all respect the bedrock principle that recipients of public funds must adhere to the same basic rules of the game. There is not, and should never be, a blank check when public dollars are involved.

David Blatt is the George Kaiser Family Foundation Endowed Professor of Practice in the Master of Public Administration program at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.