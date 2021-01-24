Opinion: New VA hospital for Tulsa fulfills a public and personal mission

Earlier this month, Congress approved the final funding for a new veterans hospital, clearing the way for construction to soon begin on the downtown Tulsa center across from Oklahoma State Univeristy Medical Center campus and Cox Business Center.

This is exciting news for our city, our veterans and for me personally.

Raised in the loving home of a proud combat veteran, I learned about honor, service and hard work from my father. I also learned about the personal sacrifices he and so many of our veterans made and the lifelong toll they must endure as a result of their service to our nation. Building a new veterans hospital in Tulsa is more than a construction project to me, it’s a mission, a passion and a debt we must repay to these men and women who gave their youth, their vitality and their best to our country.

As every veteran will understand, the advancement of this new U.S. Veterans Affairs hospital has taken extraordinary community teamwork. The nonprofit entity that is developing and building the hospital, Veterans Hospital in Tulsa LLC, is owned and managed by The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation. This spring, we will announce the names of other generous, private donors whose contributions totaling $10 million first qualified this project for consideration.