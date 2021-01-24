Opinion: New VA hospital for Tulsa fulfills a public and personal mission

Earlier this month, Congress approved the final funding for a new veterans hospital, clearing the way for construction to soon begin on the downtown Tulsa center across from Oklahoma State Univeristy Medical Center campus and Cox Business Center.
This is exciting news for our city, our veterans and for me personally.
Raised in the loving home of a proud combat veteran, I learned about honor, service and hard work from my father. I also learned about the personal sacrifices he and so many of our veterans made and the lifelong toll they must endure as a result of their service to our nation. Building a new veterans hospital in Tulsa is more than a construction project to me, it’s a mission, a passion and a debt we must repay to these men and women who gave their youth, their vitality and their best to our country.
As every veteran will understand, the advancement of this new U.S. Veterans Affairs hospital has taken extraordinary community teamwork. The nonprofit entity that is developing and building the hospital, Veterans Hospital in Tulsa LLC, is owned and managed by The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation. This spring, we will announce the names of other generous, private donors whose contributions totaling $10 million first qualified this project for consideration.
Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences is providing the core structure, facilities and eventually shared medical services. The state of Oklahoma and the city of Tulsa also played a pivotal role in bringing this project to fruition. The state contributed the existing Kerr-Edmondson Building and surrounding land at Seventh Street and Houston Avenue valued at $35 million, and the city of Tulsa committed $8 million toward a parking garage for the hospital.
Congress just approved $120 million of the $130 million it will take to convert the existing Kerr-Edmondson Building on our expanded OSU Medical Center campus. We are thankful to our U.S. senators, congressional representatives, governor, state legislators, mayor and local civic leaders who have tirelessly worked to make this project a reality.
The 58-bed medical-surgical hospital and 275,000-square-foot facility is the physical foundation upon which our community will build a new future for the care of veterans. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will operate the hospital, but OSU is committed to providing ongoing shared services to care for the veterans and, at the same time, provide a superior teaching opportunity for our medical students and residents. We anticipate joint physician appointments and the creation of up to 50 OSU-sponsored residency slots in a number of specialties to care for the veterans.
In Muskogee, the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center will transition to focus on behavioral health, rehabilitation and long-term care. Construction on the downtown Tulsa facility is expected to last through 2023 when the VA can take over final outfitting to move toward opening in 2024.
Our goals are simple — provide veterans care closer to home, upgrade and expand the facilities available to all veterans in the northeast quadrant of Oklahoma, combine this care with teaching for medical students and ultimately, substantially improve the medical care our veterans deserve and receive.
Our heroes, including my father, have earned this gift from a grateful community.
Dr. Kayse Shrum, D.O., is president of OSU Center for Health Sciences.