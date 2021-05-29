Opinion: New research can predict and prevent hate crimes

The Tulsa Race Massacre left a mark on Oklahoma and on the United States as a permanent consequence of discrimination and racism. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the tragedy. The thriving community of Black Wall Street was targeted and burned to the ground. Many of its residents killed by mobs of white residents, many of them deputized and handling weapons given to them by city officials.

One hundred years after the massacre, much of the country is still rattled with racial inequity and discrimination. Some may even say the current state of our country has reached a crossroads when it comes to race relations. Events like the death of Black men at the hands of white police officers and the Black Lives Matter movement have created new momentum in the fight against racism in the United States.

Data scientists urge Americans to look at the data behind hate crimes to help both inform and define future policy in the United States. The goal is to educate and prevent future attacks.

Hate crime isn’t limited to race. As we’ve seen in the media, hate crime biases include religion, ethnicity, race, sexual orientation and disability, among other things. Attacks on these different groups have become more prevalent or maybe it’s just with the availability of social media, they are more visible.