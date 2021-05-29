Opinion: New research can predict and prevent hate crimes

The Tulsa Race Massacre left a mark on Oklahoma and on the United States as a permanent consequence of discrimination and racism. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the tragedy. The thriving community of Black Wall Street was targeted and burned to the ground. Many of its residents killed by mobs of white residents, many of them deputized and handling weapons given to them by city officials.
One hundred years after the massacre, much of the country is still rattled with racial inequity and discrimination. Some may even say the current state of our country has reached a crossroads when it comes to race relations. Events like the death of Black men at the hands of white police officers and the Black Lives Matter movement have created new momentum in the fight against racism in the United States.
Data scientists urge Americans to look at the data behind hate crimes to help both inform and define future policy in the United States. The goal is to educate and prevent future attacks.
Hate crime isn’t limited to race. As we’ve seen in the media, hate crime biases include religion, ethnicity, race, sexual orientation and disability, among other things. Attacks on these different groups have become more prevalent or maybe it’s just with the availability of social media, they are more visible.
To inform the federal government about the extent of hate crimes in our country, I suggest that law enforcement, prosecutors, community organizers and elected officials encourage higher hate crime reporting standards. This is the first step toward reducing and making sure susceptible cities are prepared to take action against these horrific events.
With rising anti-Asian racism and xenophobia, the U.S. Department of Justice and FBI will need to increase resources to help address the influx of reported cases. The rise of racist threats during the coronavirus pandemic has been highlighted on mainstream media. According to U.S. Rep. Judy Chu, D-California, more than 100 assaults on Asian-Americans are reported daily. If this trend continues, California could expect 3,000 hate crime reports each month, which will require many more resources to address the rising problem.
As our nation continues to struggle with diversity, all local, state and federal initiatives to address hate crime should include seamless communication, standard data collection techniques and a proactive approach to decreasing the number of these heinous crimes. Data collection is an important foundation to building a model that can help officials combat all crimes.
As more personal information is shared in the world, law enforcement can extend the basic profiling information from fingerprints, facial recognition, driver’s license IDs to learning more about individuals based on what they post on social media. This can help police better predict and prevent surges in crimes directed against minorities.
Within the past two years, U.S. cities such as New Orleans, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia have begun experimenting with machine learning to help test predictive policing. The goal is twofold. First, identify a specific location in which a future crime may occur; and second, determine what individual(s) and/or group(s) are likely to commit a crime.
In our current environment where there is a national outcry to improve police accountability, machine learning can be critical as we search for solutions that enhance fairness, add factual data to improve analysis that aid valid conclusions, and make a more efficient way to investigate complex crimes. The federal government should continue investments in advanced features of data analytics to help all law enforcement agencies better document how hate crimes are reported.
Using advanced software capabilities that are under the umbrella of business analytics, numerous statistical and modeling techniques can be built to evaluate complex data sets. New capabilities such as machine learning and artificial intelligence can aid analysts by helping notice trends within the data before evaluation even begins.
So as we look at the events of 100 years ago in Tulsa, it’s important to use the tools available to prevent future events like this from happening. The current climate surrounding race relations is heated in our country. It’s imperative that law enforcement and policymakers take action to prevent further heartache in our world and create and environment where bias in society is a thing of the past.
Matthew Matlack is a technology sales professional based in Tulsa. He is also a prominent INFORMS member, the leading international association for Operations Research & Analytics professionals.