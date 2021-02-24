Opinion: New Oklahoma pandemic center preps state to become global public health leader

When COVID-19 first hit, it quickly became clear our nation’s public health infrastructure was inadequate in many areas, particularly how to handle the influx of testing needed to combat a global pandemic.

Instead of accepting the current reality, Oklahoma’s health experts leaned in to solve how to improve our public health response, while also setting up Oklahoma for long-term success.

Federal CARES Act funding provided an opportunity to think differently about how we approach public health in Oklahoma, and we chose to think bigger and beyond COVID-19.

Thus, the idea for the Oklahoma Pandemic Center for Innovation and Excellence was born.

The Stillwater center is the first health care, research and innovation center of its kind in the nation — and Oklahoma is uniquely positioned to make it a success.

The center’s mission is to grow partnerships between public and private entities, and improve public health responses by establishing an all-encompassing “One Health” approach to research, education and innovation.