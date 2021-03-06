Opinion: My personal journey of race and identity helps me to understand — and reject — xenophobia and retaliation

Objectively, I understood that I could not exist in her world.

Objectively, I understood that a 20-year-old daughter suddenly knocking on your door would be a shock.

Objectively, I understood that she may not yet have found peace about her decision to give me up for adoption.

But subjectively, I thought: She gave me up then. She’s rejecting me now.

Subjectively, this surprise prospect of meeting her that swirled into a metaphorical door slam only made me want to put up every wall and shed every particle of me that was Korean.

I had let my misplaced sense of disconnect and blame somehow be directed against an entire people. The real conflict stemmed from my own sense of self-protectionism. I’m going to grant myself permission here to see a lot of layers with this situation that had nothing to do with race. But for the sake of making a plea (and a point):

Fear and ignorance, or even hurt, should not prescribe retaliation against an entire people. Anger and confusion and sadness do not have a place inciting xenophobia.

After delving into the roots of my emotional reaction, I now have such pride and gratitude surrounding her decisions and respect for the cultural differences.