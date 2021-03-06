Opinion: My personal journey of race and identity helps me to understand — and reject — xenophobia and retaliation

At the close of lunar new year celebrations — a time to celebrate spiritual cleansing of the old and hope for the new — assaults on Asian Americans instead brought on feelings of fear and dejection.
How is it that we are still treating each other this way?
Why is it that someone’s ethnicity can fuel such a violent expression of ignorance, confusion or even hatred?
In preparation of an indefinably deplorable centennial for our city, we cannot afford to leave open the possibility of these acts continuing here.
Can I admit that I have grappled with shameful feelings toward my own race? Leaning into why that was, was one of the most difficult lessons I have ever tried to understand and quite possibly the best meditation I can endeavor to live by.
I am Korean. I was born in Korea. When I look in the mirror, I see a Korean person.
At the same time, I’m all American. I’ve lived in the United States since I was an infant. I don’t speak Korean. I don’t pretend to understand the nuances of an ancient and proud culture.
I went through an unexpected identity crisis during my first year at the Univeristy of California-Berkeley. After growing up in Tulsa, attending Carver and Booker T., my last expectation was to sense a lack of diversity. But, wow, did it feel foreign. There were hardly any African Americans. And. So. Many. Asians.
When groups of students approached me during those first few weeks, speaking to me in a host of different Asian languages that I didn’t understand, I felt like an alien.
You see, I am adopted. Quickly, they realized that I wasn’t quite one of “them,” and I didn’t know what that meant. Whether that had any bearing on my joining a sorority to find a place, who knows? The realization about how strange it was that I felt more at home in a house full of blondes didn’t go unnoticed.
Suffice it to say that those years had a bearing on an experience two years later when my dad, stepmom, and I went to Korea with Dillon Adoption Agency for my first return visit.
Before the trip, I was asked on a form if I was interested in a search of my birth family. Without giving it much thought, we checked the box.
Prior to departing we had not received any news and were not expecting to have such an encounter. So, when our chaperone pulled me aside one morning and suggested that I wear an outfit to meet my birth mother, I froze. Thinking back on that moment now, I still freeze.
At the end of the day, she declined meeting me.
Objectively, I understood her decision.
Subjectively, however, all I could do was run to the playset at the back of the hotel, climb up to the top tower, and bawl uncontrollably.
Objectively, I understood that I could not exist in her world.
Objectively, I understood that a 20-year-old daughter suddenly knocking on your door would be a shock.
Objectively, I understood that she may not yet have found peace about her decision to give me up for adoption.
But subjectively, I thought: She gave me up then. She’s rejecting me now.
Subjectively, this surprise prospect of meeting her that swirled into a metaphorical door slam only made me want to put up every wall and shed every particle of me that was Korean.
I had let my misplaced sense of disconnect and blame somehow be directed against an entire people. The real conflict stemmed from my own sense of self-protectionism. I’m going to grant myself permission here to see a lot of layers with this situation that had nothing to do with race. But for the sake of making a plea (and a point):
Fear and ignorance, or even hurt, should not prescribe retaliation against an entire people. Anger and confusion and sadness do not have a place inciting xenophobia.
After delving into the roots of my emotional reaction, I now have such pride and gratitude surrounding her decisions and respect for the cultural differences.
I ask that in this year of the Ox, please lean in to the challenge of sitting with your subjectivities — to work toward a more objective understanding of the societal beauty that is at the root of our country’s diversity. In that, we can be resilient. In that, we can honor and realize the full spectrum of our potential.
Anna Inhofe Hull is development director for Arts Alliance Tulsa and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by community advisory board members appear in this space most weeks.
