Opinion: My great-grandmother survived the Tulsa Race Massacre and wrote about it. I see terrible echoes in events of 2021

He learned of my great-grandmother’s book in 1978, he said, and told me that Trinity University Press would republish it in May in time for the centennial. I reached out to the publisher, who invited me to contribute an Afterword essay for the retitled book, “The Nation Must Awake, a renewed warning from 100 years ago.”

In it, my great-grandmother gives us this admonition:

Just as this horde of evil men swept down on the Colored section of Tulsa, reducing the accumulation of years of toil and sacrifice to piles of brick, ashes, and twisted iron, if something is not done to bring about justice and to punish them, thereby checking that spirit, just so will they, some future day, sweep down on the homes and business places of their own race. This spirit of destruction, like that of mob violence when it is once kindled, has no measure or bounds, neither has it any respect of place, person, or color.

The warning resonates today because the threat from rising political extremism is real. Simultaneously, some of the institutions that should help us are betraying the trust we put in them to protect the life and liberty of all American citizens, instead casting their lot with a highly motivated few of our compatriots who have a regressive vision for America, putting issues as fundamental to democracy as voting and civil rights at stake.