Opinion: My great-grandmother survived the Tulsa Race Massacre and wrote about it. I see terrible echoes in events of 2021

This May is one of the most consequential of my lifetime.
I am coming to Tulsa to participate in centennial events marking the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. It will be my first time in the city where my great-grandmother, Mary E. Jones Parrish, survived to write her detailed, first-person account of the tragedy, “Events of the Tulsa Disaster,” privately published in 1923.
My journey to Tulsa began in January with the U.S. Capitol insurrection. A 37-year resident of Washington, D.C., I was horrified to watch a violent, reactionary mob storm the seat of our democracy a mere five miles from my home.
Phantasms of the Tulsa mob invaded my thoughts, and I began to see parallels with what I was witnessing in my home city: People whipped into a frenzy by media accounts of a “crime” that they needed to avenge; a perceived breakdown in the social order that they needed to correct; and backlash inspired by the belief that another group was getting ahead at their expense.
My anxiety skyrocketed, and I turned to writing to cope with what was happening. The resulting article ran in “The Lily” within a week of the coup attempt, and the attention generated by my relationship to Mary Parrish, which I described in the article, eventually led me to Tulsa.
Historian and author Scott Ellsworth read the article and contacted me on Twitter, eager to connect with a descendant of the woman whose book chronicled the details of the disaster that had long informed his own scholarship.
He learned of my great-grandmother’s book in 1978, he said, and told me that Trinity University Press would republish it in May in time for the centennial. I reached out to the publisher, who invited me to contribute an Afterword essay for the retitled book, “The Nation Must Awake, a renewed warning from 100 years ago.”
In it, my great-grandmother gives us this admonition:
Just as this horde of evil men swept down on the Colored section of Tulsa, reducing the accumulation of years of toil and sacrifice to piles of brick, ashes, and twisted iron, if something is not done to bring about justice and to punish them, thereby checking that spirit, just so will they, some future day, sweep down on the homes and business places of their own race. This spirit of destruction, like that of mob violence when it is once kindled, has no measure or bounds, neither has it any respect of place, person, or color.
The warning resonates today because the threat from rising political extremism is real. Simultaneously, some of the institutions that should help us are betraying the trust we put in them to protect the life and liberty of all American citizens, instead casting their lot with a highly motivated few of our compatriots who have a regressive vision for America, putting issues as fundamental to democracy as voting and civil rights at stake.
The urgency of asking the country to confront and reconcile the truth of Tulsa mirrors the task of asking it to face the long-standing bias ingrained in our institutions that makes people feel aggrieved when they are expected to enjoy but not monopolize the wealth and opportunity that everyone’s hard work produces.
When resilience is lauded but a reckoning for the abuse that resilience stems from is not part of every conversation about lessons from Tulsa, justice is not truly served.
Tulsa, like all of America, has begun to embrace the entirety of its history — not just the flattering parts — but the way forward is not entirely clear.
The bombast from people who are comforted and enabled by childish, two-dimensional myths about how society works will not prevent the truth of our imperfection from manifesting itself time and again.
Warring against protestors will not keep a lid on injustice. Neither will legislating against voting rights.
We have a chance to live up to the promise of our creed. We must not waste it. The crucible of Tulsa is ground zero for the reckoning that must come if we are to flourish as a nation and continue to be a light against the darkness of authoritarian regimes that are gaining influence around the globe.
We owe it to the future to do all that we can to fight to secure a democracy that lives up to its ideals.
