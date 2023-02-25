The facts are clear. Marijuana is not good for a family or a community and certainly not for our state.

With today’s high THC levels in the product, studies show that up to 3 in 10 marijuana users develop cannabis-use disorder that leads to making bad decisions, like driving under its influence. The medical community agrees use of marijuana increases psychoses and schizophrenia, two conditions tied to homelessness.

IQ points are permanently destroyed and educational attainment is curtailed, while workplace injuries and absenteeism increase with marijuana usage.

However, State Question 820 is not just about marijuana. Even advocates of adult recreational use will be appalled by the language in the 16-page proposal summarized by what we see on the ballot.

For example, the maximum fine for smoking marijuana in a smoke-free building is a laughable $25, and the violator cannot be detained. Cities are expressly prohibited from increasing this penalty. That is really not much of a deterrent.

While exposure to second-hand marijuana smoke is a concern for all of us, our responsibility should be protecting the next generations who are unable to control their own destinies. But the language in SQ 820 gives users of the federally banned, schedule one narcotic more rights than it does our children.

On page 5, hidden in the details, is this gem: “A person shall not be denied custody of or visitation or parenting time with a minor child” for using marijuana around a child. This means that a single mom cannot be supported by the courts when asking a noncustodial parent to abstain from pot during a visitation weekend.

It is structured in such a way that children are not protected unless they are already harmed.

When you read this state question, it looks a lot like Big Cannabis is following the lead of Big Tobacco so many years ago. With tobacco, nicotine got more addictive. With marijuana, it’s THC.

Tobacco was originally framed as medicine, and we see the same thing here.

Finally, this state question follows another Big Tobacco tactic: finding a way to increase usage by young people.

While this state question purports to be solely about those over 21, it does address usage by younger Oklahomans, essentially telling them there are minimal consequences to using. Regardless of the number of times a 12-year-old or a 17-year-old is found in possession of marijuana, the maximum penalty will be their choice between paying $100 or participating in a few hours of counseling. These minimal penalties will fail to deter youth usage.

There’s little wonder why the marijuana industry is so supportive of this measure.

Finally, I encourage everyone to speak with those in law enforcement who know firsthand that Oklahoma’s marijuana industry is largely a front for organized crime, much of it emanating from beyond our nation’s border.

Passing SQ 820 will embolden these criminals who also bring fentanyl and illicit activities into our state. The violence and military grade weaponry around these grow operations put so many families at risk.

We are just now starting to get a handle on this situation, and passing SQ 820 puts law enforcement back at square one.

In closing, the choice is clear. If you want more marijuana, lower productivity, our children exposed and a criminal element, then vote yes. If, like me, you believe Oklahoma deserves better, please vote no.

Frank Keating served as Oklahoma’s governor from 1995 to 2003 and is the chairman of Protect Our Kids NO 820.