Students must have their basic needs met for learning to occur. They need food, shelter, clothing, supplies, the loving care of a parent/guardian and to feel safe in a safe school environment.

We as a society must develop a mindshift on how we operate schools. Up until 25 years ago, school shootings were almost nonexistent. School shootings today are, unfortunately, a frequent occurrence. To deal with this situation, we have to change how we protect our children and secure our schools.

School districts today must become proactive rather than reactive. All districts have drills in place for school shootings, but again, they are only reactive in that during a lockdown, students are told to hide, turn out lights, stay quiet, block doors or run away if possible.

Having spent my entire career in education and mostly administration, I know that schools must change and become proactive and prevent the shooters from getting inside the school building.

To do that, schools need the same level of security that our airports have.

Schools need controlled entrances with metal detectors and, most of all, an armed security guard who can meet force with force. Some have complained that metal detectors would take too much time. But, just as with airports, each school needs to have enough of them to expedite the process. Another alternative would be to have staggered entry or start times.

Schools currently are placed into jeopardy with unarmed staff and children. Each school campus is unique in its security needs, and school personnel know locations and the times that they are vulnerable.

Armed security guards should be placed at these locations to ensure that we keep out shooters. Some people will argue to ban the guns, but we all know that the gun does not shoot by itself.

Guns have been around for a long time, and only recently have people begun to use them to create school shootings. Why is that?

The moral and mental conditions of some people today do not value human life. We live in a very dangerous time now. Therefore, we must make changes in how we protect people, especially our school children and employees.

Many will say that making schools safe like airports will cost too much money. My answer is what if it were your child involved in a school shooting? Would it be worth it then?

So many today think it won’t happen at my child’s school. With the startling increase in shootings, are you willing to make that assumption?

A possible solution to funding is for the federal and state Departments of Education to allocate funds to go toward security upgrades in all public schools. Airports are funded by the Transportation Security Administration, allowing them to have the safety devices and personnel to make them safe.

My goal is that Americans today will take a genuine look and formulate an action plan that meets the needs of schools today to prevent any further loss of life of our children and staff.

Cory A. Slagle has been an Oklahoma educator for 34 years and an administrator for 22 years and has FEMA emergency training and experience as a school district safety coordinator.