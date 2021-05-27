Opinion: Let's keep American science on top

We have become so accustomed to medical miracles these days that it can be easy to take them for granted.

Cancer death rates continue to drop.

There’s now a cure for Hepatitis C.

There’s a once-a-day pill that prevents HIV infections in at-risk populations.

But even in an age of wonders, the speed with which scientists and engineers at U.S. companies like Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer developed COVID-19 vaccines is unprecedented.

These vaccines are helping to keep our seniors safe, thus helping to end the pandemic.

And yet, Democrats seem determined to kneecap the research industry.

In late April, House Democrats re-introduced a once-failed bill known as the “Lower Drug Costs Now Act,” or HR 3.

Championed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, the bill would tie U.S. drug prices to those paid by six reference countries: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

All these nations employ socialist price controls. And all these nations routinely restrict access to the newest, most cutting-edge medicines.