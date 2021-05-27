Opinion: Let's keep American science on top

We have become so accustomed to medical miracles these days that it can be easy to take them for granted.
Cancer death rates continue to drop.
There’s now a cure for Hepatitis C.
There’s a once-a-day pill that prevents HIV infections in at-risk populations.
But even in an age of wonders, the speed with which scientists and engineers at U.S. companies like Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer developed COVID-19 vaccines is unprecedented.
These vaccines are helping to keep our seniors safe, thus helping to end the pandemic.
And yet, Democrats seem determined to kneecap the research industry.
In late April, House Democrats re-introduced a once-failed bill known as the “Lower Drug Costs Now Act,” or HR 3.
Championed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, the bill would tie U.S. drug prices to those paid by six reference countries: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom.
All these nations employ socialist price controls. And all these nations routinely restrict access to the newest, most cutting-edge medicines.
In fact, whereas American patients can access virtually every one of the 350 new medicines that has hit the market since 2011, those living in Germany and Britain can only access about 60% of them. Canadians are even worse off.
American researchers invent most new drugs because companies here spend more on medical innovation than their competitors abroad.
This is because we don’t have price controls. Our market values medicines knowing full well that there are steep costs and risks involved with developing them.
So patients around the world depend on America’s pharmaceutical industry to do the research and deliver the cures that foreign companies can’t afford to.
Oklahoma’s congressional delegation — particularly U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas (R-OK-03), the ranking Republican on the committee that oversees science and technology policy — should be leading the fight against HR 3. He opposed the bill last Congress and has even stronger reasons to oppose it now.
Lawmakers are right to worry about pharmacy costs. But there are smarter ways to bring those costs down.
Our scientists have come too far to give up now. Let’s hope our leaders recognize that.
Eddie Huff is a self-employed financial services expert living in Tulsa. He hosts the Truth in Focus Internet Radio network’s “Fresh Black Coffee” program.
