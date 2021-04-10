Opinion: Lessons from Hurricaine Katrina and the pandemic — two storms; one story

I remember the day before it all started. I had just flown home from one of my favorite vacation destinations. There was a storm brewing, but it hadn’t yet made landfall in a place that impacted me personally.
Then it happened.It hit and everything was different. Everything.
Fear, anxiety were overwhelming and palpable. Everywhere.
Even if not affected directly, everyone’s life was impacted in some way. Everyone.
There was suddenly a new normal, and no one had a playbook on what would or should happen next.
How are we in the world’s most powerful country and struggling to get the basic necessities to save lives? How are some areas doing so much better than others?
Then almost immediately, the helpers became heroes and the community came together.
Here is where the shared story splits. For now.
So far, the elements of narrative were interchangeable between my Hurricane Katrina experience and the past year of living and working through a pandemic.
Both storms affected family — my family in New Orleans and my work family. And, both storms affected my home — the place I was born and raised and the place I’ve now called home for almost 20 years.
Sure, these two crises vary greatly in size and impact, but both caused devastation. One hit a city, one hit the world. One flooded streets, one flooded hospitals. Both changed lives forever.
Crises like this give us a new lens through which we see the world. They help us see what is important to us. This has been especially true during the pandemic as it relates to people and relationships. You had to choose your bubble, your team.
Despite the fact that hospitals were one of the main epicenters of emotion and loss, I found myself most consoled and grounded at work. There were dark days, but there was always someone holding the torch to guide us through. It was the people — the team — that made the difference.
The year following Katrina was similar. There was fear - overwhelming and dark - but it was the people who wrote the story of New Orleans’ recovery and rebirth.
Every New Orleanian has a Katrina story just as everyone will now have a COVID story.
The memories from Katrina I chose to prioritize aren’t the flood waters or devastation it inflicted. Rather, I remember the hope that was inherent in the rebuilding of the city.
In the future, when I look back on the pandemic, I hope that the memories of solidarity, courage and community will eventually precede the memories of loss, suffering and heartache that will undoubtedly linger.
Today, I still mourn for the New Orleans of the past. And to be honest, I’m still curious about what my life would look like today if the storm hadn’t hit.
However, the exercise of mentally playing out what could’ve happened isn’t useful. It’s easy to get lost in imagining the “what would have been” or what “once was.” Through countless hours of therapy — both the professional kind and the kind that happens over cocktails with friends — I’ve started to learn how to accept what is and embrace hope.
Those who know me are probably going back to reread that last sentence. I’m not someone whose vernacular typically includes phrases like “embrace hope.” I’m usually one who skews more toward dry humor, sarcasm and a pragmatic approach to life. I guess traumas really do rewire the way the brain works.
Now, 16 years after my hometown was devastated, I can look back and appreciate the cultural renaissance and hometown pride that grew out of the trauma of the storm. It won’t ever be the same … and that’s OK.
I already see this happening in my COVID story. Our team at Saint Francis is stronger — we truly were “in this together.” I walk the halls of the hospital with a more profound sense of gratitude than I’ve ever had to be here. We won’t ever be the same … and that’s OK.
I wear my Saint Francis pink like I wear my New Orleans fleur de lis — with pride. They both represent the places that made me who I am, and I’m honored to call them both home.
Conversations today often include a “this time last year” reference. When they do, what do you want to remember? The story is yours to write.
Sadly, the pandemic isn’t over — there could be another wave. How the story unfolds from here is truly in our hands.
I hope the next paragraph in my combined storm story looks something like this:
My life changed in ways I never thought possible. I learned the depths of empathy and sympathy. I learned more about myself and what’s important to me. Recovery from the storm is just starting. I hate that it happened, but I’m hopeful about the future.
The next chapter is still in development, but it’s off to a good start.
Lauren Landwerlin is executive director of corporate communications for Saint Francis Health System and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by board members appear in this space most weeks.
Featured video:
Lauren Landwerlin is executive director of corporate communications for Saint Francis Health System and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by board members appear in this space most weeks.