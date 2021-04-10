Opinion: Lessons from Hurricaine Katrina and the pandemic — two storms; one story

Today, I still mourn for the New Orleans of the past. And to be honest, I’m still curious about what my life would look like today if the storm hadn’t hit.

However, the exercise of mentally playing out what could’ve happened isn’t useful. It’s easy to get lost in imagining the “what would have been” or what “once was.” Through countless hours of therapy — both the professional kind and the kind that happens over cocktails with friends — I’ve started to learn how to accept what is and embrace hope.

Those who know me are probably going back to reread that last sentence. I’m not someone whose vernacular typically includes phrases like “embrace hope.” I’m usually one who skews more toward dry humor, sarcasm and a pragmatic approach to life. I guess traumas really do rewire the way the brain works.

Now, 16 years after my hometown was devastated, I can look back and appreciate the cultural renaissance and hometown pride that grew out of the trauma of the storm. It won’t ever be the same … and that’s OK.

I already see this happening in my COVID story. Our team at Saint Francis is stronger — we truly were “in this together.” I walk the halls of the hospital with a more profound sense of gratitude than I’ve ever had to be here. We won’t ever be the same … and that’s OK.